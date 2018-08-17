Fresh Food Packaging Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Overview

The global fresh food packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth is influenced by the undertaking of various government initiatives towards food safety and increase in demand for small portion food items/demand for single use packaging. However, inclination towards fresh cooked food is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

To improve hygiene in food processing, different measures are being taken by the governments of various countries to ensure food safety. Thus, the packaging of processed food products has become an important step to ensure safety and hygiene of food products. The government has come up with several schemes to provide financial assistance for setting up and modernizing food processing units.

With the change in the consumer lifestyle and the increasing trend of smaller families, the food items packaged in smaller portions are being demanded more. For meat blocks, meat cuts or smaller portions of meat or meat products, single-layer films provide good protection from external contamination and to some extend from evaporation. Another important utilization for single-layer films is in freezer storage.

With the increasing adoption of convenience shopping, the retail sector is growing rapidly. The retail sector is booming, owing to factors such as favourable demographics, rising consumer incomes and real estate developments, especially the emergence of new shopping malls. The growth in turn induces the demand for such packaged fresh food from these retail outlets.

Key Players:

D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Coveris Holdings S.A (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.) and RockTenn Company (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global fresh food packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Segments

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others.

Segmentation By End-use : Comprises – Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the fast growth of fresh food, especially meat, poultry and seafood packaging as the people in the region are more inclined towards convenience products. The demand for fresh food packaging in the region is also expected to be driven, owing to factors such as demographic shifts and increase in global population. In US, demand for fresh food packaging will increase as flexible packaging will continue to outpace rigid types of packaging. The market will majorly be supported by increasing opportunities for high barrier film and pouches. The meat production is also growing, owing to factors such as population expansion, the increasing consumption of meat products as a healthy and natural food and the reduced meat prices.

Factors such as the introduction of active and intelligent packaging solutions by vendors such as Amcor and the growing demand for flexible packaging will boost fresh food packaging market growth in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. China holds the largest share in Asia Pacific due to growing demand for fresh vegetables and fruits. China meat packaging is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in personal disposable income and rise in consumption of beef, pork and other meat.

On account of favorable socio- economic factors such as changing eating habits, higher purchasing power, urbanization, increasing health consciousness towards protein rich diet India has witnessed an increase in demand for meat and the sector has gained importance in terms of contribution to income, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

