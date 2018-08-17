CHOCOLAK, A PREMIUM CHOCOLATIER BRAND IS OFFERING HANDMADE PREMIUM CHOCOLATES

Chocolak offers a bold line of premium handmade chocolates to treat the clients to this uniquely special chocoholic moment. This line of products falls in excellent harmony with Chocolak’s other single origin, Belgian and Italian chocolate products to meet an apparent growing need and an intense inspiration towards artisan chocolates.

Lovers of chocolate are fast warming up to handmade premium and niche chocolates. This is because premium chocolates create delectable indulgence like no other. Those that have indulged in it have stuck to it and are expecting even better quality and a more unique chocolate experience.

With luxurious handmade chocolates on offer like the exquisite Antwerpse Handjes, Fette d’arancia, Perle-di-Toscana and Blinis from top artisans in Europe like Vestri, Zaabar and Crudo, Chocolak intends to charm the taste buds of a market that is taking the chocolate industry by a storm.

And because clients care about the origin not only of these premium decadents but also of their ingredients, each product description at Chocolak.com highlights the origin of its ingredients. This is to guarantee valued customers of top quality and authentic products. For those who are not too sure about which chocolate to purchase online, tasting boxes accompanied by chocolate notes for a wholesome experience are available.

It is not just the richness and luxury in artisan chocolates, Chocolak has also seen to it that orders arrive in style with sophisticated innovative packaging to keep these sweet treats intact and fresh on delivery. This accords consumers the most fulfilling indulgent moment they have always craved for. Ordering is simple through Chocolak website and chocolate packages will be delivered straight from the vendor to a customer’s doorstep or to their desired destination in style. With just two days of order processing, customers can peg their last-minute hope on Chocolak to deliver their favorite delights when time is of essence.

For more information visit the official website of Chocolak or contact them at hello@chocolak.com

About the Company

Chocolak facilitates the shipment of premium artisan chocolates straight from top artisans in Europe to its clients across the globe. Since 2017, it has built a solid reputation by providing a range of premium chocolate products mostly from Europe’s top artisans in Belgium and Italy. Quality is key and all chocolate products offered by Chocolak are made of top quality ingredients as displayed against each product’s description.