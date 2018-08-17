Cable Accessories Market | Global Professional Survey Report, 2018

Global Cable Accessories market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Accessories market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). Global cable & accessories market is expected to grow at a sizable CAGR in the forecast period. Key drivers for this market are the burgeoning demand for renewable energy, rapid industrialization and urbanization, globally thriving HVDC projects, and government aids and initiatives to expand and upgrade the existing T&D infrastructure. Upsurge in power capacity on a world scale, offshore wind policies in developing countries, replacement of conventional grids by ‘Smart Grids’ and ugradation of infrastructure in emerging markets will open new avenues for this market on the forecast horizon.

On the other hand, limited funds, complex planning and authorization of projects and the consequent delays in their implementation, steeply priced raw materials, and easily available inexpensive products in grey markets are challenging market growth. Shortage of technical expertise for employing HV projects is also hindering market growth. The APAC is the highest revenue contributing region in the cable accessories market and accounted for around 42% of the overall market revenue in 2015. The demand for electric power is high in this region due to the growth in the electricity consuming sectors. The increase in private participation in the power T&D market has resulted in massive investments in the T&D networks in the region, which will augment the growth prospects for the cable accessories market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

• ABB

• Nexans

• NKT Cables

• Prysmian

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze and study the global Cable Accessories capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

• Focuses on the key Cable Accessories manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

• Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.