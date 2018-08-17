Aptronix becomes Apple India’s largest partner

Aptronix, a chain of retail stores & service centres (officially authorised by Apple) becomes the largest India partner for Apple with 3 new retail stores in Hyderabad (Hi-tech City, Kukatpally&Punjagutta) taking the tally to 29 retail stores and 10 service centres. The new Aptronix stores further strengthen the brand’s presence in Telangana and establish the company’s commitment to providing best in class service to the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sutinder Singh, Founder, MD, Aptronix said, “We are extremely delighted by adding 3new stores in Hyderabad. With this addition, we are now the largest Apple partner in the country. Aptronix will soon have 50 stores by end of 2019 across different locations in the country. To further improve our reach and service to our customers we have also started our own E-commerce site – www.aptronixindia.com where customers can now shop online and have their favourite Apple products and accessories delivered to their house anywhere in the country or can be picked up in our stores.”

Commenting on the milestone, Ms. Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix said, “Aptronix believes in making the customer experience their utmost priority. With the addition of these 3 new stores, we are now the largest partner for Apple in India. We are proud Apple enthusiasts and are passionate about our brand which strongly resonates the core values of Apple right from their innovative approach for business strategy, customer experience, after sales support. To elevate the customer experience, we have also started a Loyalty program called ‘The iCircle’, where the iCircle customers will get exclusive benefits such as accrual and redemption of Loyalty points, exclusive new launch access, and special privileges.“The iCircle app is available for download on the AppStore.”

She further added, “Aptronix also offers a vast array of affordability offers on all Apple products ranging from Bank cash backs to zero cost EMIs. Any iPhone purchased from Aptronix gets free insurance against screen damage for 6 months from purchase date.”