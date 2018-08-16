Translation India Successfully Hosts Translation India & Indian Event & Expo 2018 At Aerocity!

8 August 2018, New Delhi: When it comes to hosting an event, Translation India is the leader! The premium company that provides high quality language interpretation & translation equipment on rent pan India just recently organized The Translation India & India Event & Expo 2018 at Pullman Hotel in Arerocity, Gurgaon on 24 July 2018. And nonetheless to say, the event was a huge success.

The IEES 2018 held at Hotel Pullman in Aerocity is the only event dedicated to the events technology and gives a chance to various vendors to showcase their exciting new technological products, developments to event organizers, agencies and brands that are looking to improve their events. The event saw attendance by many high profile dignitaries and achievers as speakers at the expo. Take a look:

• Mr. Sanjeev Pasricha – Group CEO – CS Direkt

• Mr. Chetan Vohra-MD & Ms. Arpita Gandhi, CEO – Weddingline

• Mr. Lalitt Gattani, Chief Executive Officer & Smt. Sindhu Mishra – Dy, Secretary – Sahitya Kala Parishad, Govt. of Delhi NCT

• Mr. Vikas Jain – Author, Global Professional Speaker

• Mr. Hariom Seth – Founder & CEO – Tagglabs

• Mr. Raghav Khosla – Exhibition Showcase

• Mr. Gaurav Juneja – Mex Exhibition, Mr. Sukhjinder Singh – Infinity Exhibition

• Mr. Siddartha Chaturvedi – CEO- event Crafter

Translation India & India Event & Expo 2018 provided a golden networking opportunity to variety of vendors and organizers to connect and expand business using the latest technological products of the events market. The highlights of the event were:

• Meeting the various vendors and partners from technology, printing, gifting, security, CCTV, trophy, printing, rentals, and lots of other services for clients’ events and conferences.

• Networking opportunity with various agencies for collaboration and tie-ups

• Successful speaker sessions delivered by masters of the subjects, topics like – How to get Govt events, Video technology, New age technology for events, Event Production Management, etc. will be covered in details

Translation India is a premium provider of high quality language translation and interpretation equipment rentals in India the company that has been responsible for organizing Indian Prime Minister’s multicultural events including his Independence Day speech interpretation for international delegates provides its services pan India.

In fact, Translation India also offer s a variety of other highly advanced technological products on rent like silent conference system, simultaneous interpretation system, voting pad system, tour guide system, audio tour guides, document translation, silent disco headphones, RFID scanners, delegate mics and speaker management speaker, buzzers, digital signage display and many more.

Having a huge market share in the interpretation business in India, Translation India with the success of IEES 2018 aims to provide world class technology equipments to Indian corporate world at affordable rent.