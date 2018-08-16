Strategic Insight into the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market

The number of vehicles has increased significantly across the globe due to modernization and improved spending power of people. This has led to an increase in the automotive emission levels as well. The automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems are used to reduce emission from the vehicles. Increasing concern towards environmental pollution coupled with stringent environment regulations is expected to augment the global exhaust gas recirculation systems market.

Exhaust gas recirculation systems are used to reduce nitrogen oxide emission to protect the environment. In exhaust gas recirculation systems, a very small amount of exhaust gas is allowed to leak into the intake manifold to reduce formation of nitrogen oxide. Approximately 6 to 10% of the total exhaust is allowed to leak into the manifold. This dilutes the air and fuel mixture in the combustion chamber and creates a cooling effect. By adding exhaust gas, combustion temperature is kept below 1500°C to minimize the reaction between nitrogen and oxygenwhich forms nitrogen oxide.

In exhaust gas recirculation system, a small calibrated leak or passage is created between the intake and exhaust manifold. The exhaust gas is sucked into the engine by intake vacuum. The amount of recirculation should be controlled to avoid any effect on idle quality, engine performance and drivability. The exhaust gas recirculation system helps to lower the emission from car exhaust. An exhaust gas recirculation valve is located in the engine compartment that controls the amount of exhaust gas intake. These systems are required by most engines to meet emissions standards. Recirculation of exhaust gas also helps in complete combustion of fuel. However, if the exhaust gas valves get stuck, it will cause nitrogen gas oxide buildup. Fuel mileage of the vehicle will also suffer. Other problems that can be observed are rough idle and bucking on acceleration.

The automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems market can be segmented on the basis of the type of vehicles into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial and others. Earlier, vacuum regulator valves were used in exhaust gas regulator systems but in newer vehicles vacuum valve is replaced by an electrical valve to control exhaust gas. The exhaust gas regulator valve remains closed until the engine is warm and is operating under normal load. The valve starts working as soon as the combustion temperature starts to increase as load increases. The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems market can also be segmented on the basis of types of engines into diesel and gasoline.The combustible matter is completely displaced by the exhaust gas in a diesel engine whereas in diesel gas some of the excess oxygen is replaced by exhaust gas in the pre-combustion mixture.

The number of vehicles is increasing globally and theywill require exhaust gas recirculation systems to reduce emission from exhaust gas and attain fuel economy. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations to reduce emission levels will increase the use of exhaust gas recirculation systems. Owing to these reasons, the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems market is expected to grow during the forecast period.Increasein count of automotive sale is expected to provide an opportunity to the market.

Some of the key players in the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems market include Delphi ANSYS Inc., Automotive LLP, Airtex Vehicle Electronics,BorgWarner Inc., Cambustion Ltd., DENSO Europe B.V, Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, ElringKlinger AG, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, IAV GmbH, MAHLE GmbH and Wells Vehicle Electronics among others.

