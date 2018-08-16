Process For Ultrasonic Testing Of Straight Seam Welded Pipe

Welded steel pipe, also called welded pipe, is a steel pipe made by welding and forming a steel plate or a steel strip. The production of welded steel pipe is simple, the production is high, the specifications are many, the equipment is less, but the same normal strength is lower than the seamless steel pipe. Since the beginning of the 20th century, with the rapid development of excellent strip continuous rolling production and the advancement of welding and testing techniques, the quality of welded seams has been continuously improved, and the types of welded steel pipes have been increasing, and in more and more areas. Undertook seamless steel pipes. Welded steel pipes are divided into straight welded pipes and spiral welded pipes in the form of welds.

The longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe is simple to manufacture and has a high yield, low resource and rapid development. The strength of the spiral welded pipe is generally higher than that of the straight welded pipe. It is possible to produce a welded pipe with a larger diameter by using a narrow blank, or to create a welded pipe with a different diameter by using a blank of the same width. However, compared with the straight pipe of the same length, the length of the weld is 30-100%, and the production rate is low. Therefore, most of the smaller diameter welded pipes accept straight seam welding, while large diameter welded pipes mostly receive spiral welding. Although the welded steel pipe is also a guarantee for the production of the production line, there will be some small problems that cannot be avoided. Therefore, the inspection of the steel pipe before leaving the factory must not be less, or it may be said to be equally important.

Common weaknesses in general steel pipe welds are: porosity, slag inclusion, incomplete penetration, unfusion and cracking. So far, there is no childish way to correctly judge the essence of the poison, but the error is calculated according to the shape of the fault wave obtained on the screen and the height of the reflected wave. The following conclusions are generally summarized in the judgments and prevention measures for the actual assessment of internal ills and the occurrence of shortcomings:

Stomata

The spiral pores have a low single-hole echo height and a single slit, which is relatively stable. From the left left ridges, the reflected waves are generally opposite, but the probe is hidden by a little moving motion. A cluster of reflected waves will appear in the dense air holes. The wave height varies with the size of the air holes. When the probe rotates at a fixed point, the scene will appear. . The main reason for this deficiency is that the welding consumables are not dried at the specified temperature, the welding rod coating is smashed, the core is rusted, the welding wire is not cleaned, the current is too large during manual welding, and the arc is too long; the voltage during submerged arc welding Too high or the network voltage is too strong; gas cherishes the purity of the gas when welding. It is assumed that the spiral steel pipe weld has pores, which not only breaks the compactness of the weld metal, but also reduces the useful cross-sectional area of ??the weld, which degrades the machine performance. In addition, when the chain-shaped pores are stored, the bending and attack toughness will be There is a contrasting flying.

The order to prevent such cockroaches is: the use of electrodes that do not use cracking, peeling, tampering, and rusting of the core. The rusted wire must be used after rust removal. The welding material used should be dried according to the specified temperature, the groove and its sides should be cleaned and cleaned, and the welding current, arc voltage and welding speed should be selected.

Slag

The point-like slag echo signal in the steel tube is similar to the point stomata. The slag echo signal of the strip is mostly sawtooth amplitude is not high, the waveform is mostly dendritic, there is a small peak on the main peak, and the probe translation amplitude is changed. The reflected amplitude is not repulsive when detected from all directions. The causes of such defects are: the welding current is too small, the speed is too fast, the slag does not float up, the welded edge and the welds of each layer are not cleaned, the chemical composition of the metal and the welding material is not proper, and the sulfur is contained. More phosphorus. Prevent the pace: the correct selection of welding current, the length of the slope of the welded piece should not be too small, the groove must be cleaned before the welding, the multi-layer welding must be layered to remove the welding slag; and the reasonable adjustment of the angle of the welding angle, etc. .

Not welded

The reflectivity is high and the amplitude is also high. When the probe is translated, the waveform is relatively stable, and a similar reflection wave amplitude can be obtained when both sides of the weld are flawed. Such ills not only spurt the performance of the machine discussed in the welding, but also form a stress meeting point at the not-welded portion and the end portion, which often causes cracks after being loaded, which is a harmful defect. The reason for the occurrence of the birth is usually: the gap between the pure edges of the groove is too small, the welding current is too small or the speed of the moving rod is too fast, the black and white of the slope is small, the angle of the moving strip is delayed, and the arc is blown. The order of prevention is: rational selection of groove type, assembly clearance and correct welding work.