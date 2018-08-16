Genome Engineering Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Genome Engineering Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Genome Engineering Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Genome Engineering.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Genome Engineering Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Genome Engineering Market are Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Genscript, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Lonza, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals. According to report the global genome engineering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Genome engineering market was worth XX million in 2017 and is projected to reach XX million by 2024. A genome is the genetic material of an organism. Genome engineering or genome editing is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, modified, deleted or replaced in the genome of the living organism. Several approaches to genome editing have been developed. A recent one is known as CRISPR-Cas9, which is short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. Genome editing is of huge interest in the prevention and treatment of human diseases. Currently, most research on genome engineering is done to understand diseases using cells and animal models.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and availability of research grants & funding from the government are the primary factors responsible for driving the genome engineering market. Genome engineering is widely used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, these companies are constantly indulged in research and development activities to prepare an antidote for the various infectious disease and cancer that helps to augment market growth. However lack of trained professionals and adverse public perception of genetic research is likely to be the restraint for the market growth.

The use of genetic engineering to treat increasingly prevalent chronic diseases and in preparing specialized or personalized medicine can create huge growth opportunities in near future for genome engineering market.

Geographically, North America is in the leading position among the other regions with a significant market share. U.S drives the North America genome engineering market, on account of factors such as development of gene therapy, increasing use of genetically modified crops and huge government funding for genome engineering research. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global genome engineering market covers segments such as, technology, application and end-user. On the basis of technology the global genome engineering market is categorized into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) and other technologies. On the basis of application the global genome engineering market is categorized into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genome engineering and other applications. On the basis of end-user the global genome engineering market is categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global genome engineering market such as, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Genscript, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Lonza, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global genome engineering market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of genome engineering market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the genome engineering market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the genome engineering market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

