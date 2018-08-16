Contact Center Analytics Market: Recent Market Trends and Projected Market Size by 2018 – 2023

Market Scenario:

Contact center analytics are mostly used to measure the performance of customer service representatives individually as well as in whole. The analytics are used to understand the overall approach of customer relationship management in a proper manner. They are generally used by the call centers to evaluate interactions and identify the gap so that proper corrections can be done. The call center analytics helps organizations to overcome everyday challenges.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Contact Center Analytics Market are increasing demand for improved customer experience management solutions, enables companies to gain crucial insights to enhance customer experience and proliferation of cloud computing. Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for various analytical solutions and the growing compliance requirements are expected to boost the growth of the contact center analytics market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Also, over the next few years contact centers improving the multichannel and cross channel customer experience. The customers use various different methods such as emails, voice chat, and web chat among others.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global contact center analytics market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global customer experience management market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.5 billion by the end of 2023 with 16% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global contact center analytics market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Verint Systems Inc. (US), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (US), 8X8 Inc. (US), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Five9, Inc. (US), Enghouse Interactive (US), Servion Global Solutions (India) and CallMiner (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, increased adoption of new technological solutions, regional growth of the customer experience management and increasing customer expectations, hub for industries with large operation base and customer contact centers and increasing adoption of of cloud-based analytics solutions across various industries.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of contact center market into component, deployment, organization size, application, end-users and region.

Component

Software

Solutions

Deployment

On-premises

On-demand

Organization Size

Small

Medium

Large

Application

Workforce Optimization

Risk Management

Customer Experience Management

Real-time Monitoring

Others

End-users

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

Hospitality

Defense

Energy

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

