A 70 year old patient walks again after a complicated surgery

New Delhi: Two 70 year old patients from Jind suffering from traumatic knee problem were successfully treated at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. The patient underwent ‘Fast track Knee Replacement and resumed to their normal daily routine within six hours post surgery.

Earlier the patient has been denied treatment at various hospitals due to the severity of the case and possible complications. The patient feels relieved after 18 years of trauma and pain, is now able to resume to his daily chores without troubles.

“The 70-year old Mr. Nehru Malik had a history of trauma since 1987, when his left knee was severely fractured. Even after series of surgical interventions at various hospitals, the immense pain had not subsided, with persistent difficulty in walking. As a second opinion he presented to Fortis Hospital as an advanced case of arthritis and severe deformity. The condition was quite complicated for surgery due to previous history of surgeries, age and other co-morbid conditions, he was prone to infections and other complications. After studying his case history thoroughly, the team decided to operate his left knee with ‘Fast track Knee Replacement’ which was not only successful but the patient has also recovered completely well.” Said Dr. (Prof) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, Director, Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

The surgery was performed with the help of gyroscopic navigation technique which is a multi disciplinary approach for such surgeries. The patient is mobilized as soon as possible (within 4-6 hours) with minimized chances of systemic complications and better recovery.

“The other patient who underwent bilateral knee replacement was admitted with complaints of swelling, pain and deformities in both the knee joints. Mr Rajbir Singh, retired forest officer from Haryana, first observed his deterioration of knee joints in 2003 when suddenly he was not able to get up on his legs. Upon examination, the patient underwent bilateral knee replacement surgery, and returned to his normal chores within a week. Even after 10 months of post surgical check up the patient feels relieved and comfortable even to ride a bicycle.” Added Dr Aggarwal.

Fast-Track Knee Replacement “Enhanced Recovery Pathway” is a new approach in the field of knee replacements. The main advantage is that healthy patients with joint pain and acute knee problems can be fast-tracked to be operated under highly specialized and technically advanced procedures, discharged in shorter time with negligible pain, enabling speedy recovery, reduced hospital expenditures and greater patient satisfaction.

“Fast Track” Knee Replacement Programme or “Enhanced Recovery Pathway” is one of the few practices in the country to offer this technique. Any surgery during advanced ages of patients is always challenging, given the numerous complications that may arise. Our highly experienced and trained surgeons utilize the most advanced techniques to perform minimally invasive total knee replacements for faster and almost pain-free recovery.” The Department of Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh provides comprehensive and exceptional orthopaedic care to every patient who comes to us.” Said Mr. Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh