Microbiome Drugs Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Microbiome drugs are used for metabolism and immunity. In a human body, microbes are used as a factory to produce drug, a modulator for dug action, a vehicle for drug delivery, and sometimes itself is consider as a drug. Microbiomes are used for the treatment of different diseases such as autoimmune diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases. The chemicals produced by microbiota are nonfood derivatives chemical molecules and vitamin B12. The microbiome of an average adult can weigh at least 3 pounds. The gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome is the most important microbiome in the human body. When the GI microbiome shifts away from a healthy state, it is known as dysbiosis or pathobiosis. The high effectiveness and less adverse effects have motivated researchers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to shift toward microbiome drugs. Several companies are focusing on partnership and collaboration for research activities. In 2014, Pfizer partnered with Second Genome, a biotechnology firm in South San Francisco, California, to study the microbiomes of about 900 people. The boom in partnerships and investments for new microbiome-derived drugs and therapies is projected to create a competitive market place for other therapeutic products.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/microbiome-drugs-market.html

Drivers such as increasing research and development activities, large number of pipeline drugs, growing acceptance among people, and rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases are expected to propel the growth of the global microbiome drugs market. In 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., about 1 to 1.3 million people suffered from inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, factors such as technological advancement, government initiatives, and increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for new drug development are likely to drive the market growth. In 2016, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy collaborated with Federal agencies and private-sector stakeholders for National Microbiome Initiative (NMI) to advance the understanding of microbiomes for the development of useful applications in health care, food production, and environmental restoration. However, lack of awareness about the use of microbiome drugs may hinder the global microbiome market growth.

The global microbiome drugs market has been segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is classified into probiotics, prebiotics, small molecules, and biological drugs. In terms of application, the market is classified into autoimmune diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, cancer, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26126

Geographically, the global market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market for microbiome drugs due to technological advancement, availability of advanced facilities for microbiome product manufacture, awareness among the people, and high health care expenditure. Europe is the second leading market due to increasing number of research and development activities and presence of a large number of biotechnology companies. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate due to presence of high target patient pool, rising disposable income, growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing government initiatives, and growing awareness among people. According to Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiatives, 60% of global diabetes population live in Asia. Emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to create a large opportunity for the global microbiome drug market due to rise in awareness, increase in public and private health care insurance coverage, government initiatives, and growth in healthcare investment.

Key players operating in this market include Seres Therapeutics; MaaT Pharma; Enterome Bioscience; MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC; Ritter Pharmaceuticals; Rebiotix, Inc.; Second Genome; and OpenBiome.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26126

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/