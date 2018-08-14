Enema Bags Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

The Global Enema Bags Market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the Global Enema Bags Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 10.2 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The growth of this market is due to the rising chronic diseases in an aging population with cancer and diabetes coupled with the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and growing awareness about enema administration. Home care is generally safe but should be administered only after the advice of the clinician.

However, certain disrupting factors that might restrain the growth of enema bags include the possibility of newer methods of enema treatment. Moreover, there might be environmental issues as the bags are made up of silicone, rubber, etc.

Get Sample PDF Illustration @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1363

Key Players for Global Enema Bags Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Enema Bags Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the Global Enema Bags Market are Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Hollister Incorporated (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), MacoPharma (France), Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co., Ltd., Cascade Healthcare Products, Inc., Narang Medical Ltd., Covidien Private Ltd., Flexicare Medical Limited, Farla medical Ltd., Ocean Health Products Ltd., and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Enema Bags Market

Globally, the American region is the largest market for enema bags owing to the high level of hygiene developed in hospitals and clinics, increasing use of enema-based products at home, and rising demand for enema kits by healthcare providers. As per a study conducted by the Canadian Journal of Gastroenterology, constipation is a common problem among the people in the North American region. Moreover, the study stated that 20% of the North American population suffers from constipation.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to collectively dominate the enema bags market in terms of volume and value, respectively, due to the increase in awareness towards abdominal diseases and high demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The U.S. has the largest market of enema bags in the North American region and countries such as India and China are the highest producers of enema bags in the Asia Pacific region. The factor influencing the growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Currently, the major problem in China and India is diabetes. India had the world’s second-largest population of diabetic patients that was around 69.2 million in 2015 which is expected to increase to 123.5 million by 2040. The number of undiagnosed diabetes is higher in India which was around 36 million in 2015.

The European market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of diarrhea, obesity, and constipation. Increasing cases of enema administration procedures in hospitals are contributing to the progress of the market. The prevalence of diabetes is also found to be increasing in Europe. As per a study published by the World Health Organization, almost 60 million people in the European region have diabetes, and the prevalence tends to be high among people aging 30 years and above.

The Middle East and Africa also shows a steady rise in the market owing to the availability of enema-based products, lack of physical exercise, and increasing cases of constipation.

Get Complete Access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enema-bag-market-1363

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1363

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312