Radio Frequency Component Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Radio Frequency Component market has been valued at USD ~16 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~16% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Radio Frequency Component Market: – Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tsinghua Unigroup (China), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corp. (U.S.), WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Market Scenario:

Radio frequency components are the essential components required by communication devices for its significant operation services. The advancements in technology and its ability to fit in small size of radio frequency components are the factors driving the growth of this market. with advancements in mobile telecommunication network (3G and 4G), the market is estimated to witness high demand for tuners and switchers with an objective to offer precise functionality to other radio frequency devices such as demodulators, and power amplifiers. Though, the radio frequency components market is witnessing high growth, the market is also facing a challenge as it requires investment from vendors for the production of radio frequency components.

Among all materials used in radio frequency components, the silicon or silicon doped components are inefficient to support frequencies greater than 2.5 GHz and long term evolution technologies. Due to this, the players in the industry are performing extensive research & development for designing of components using other materials such as gallium arsenide, indium phosphide and nitride among others. However, high resistivity silicon is foreseen as a promising substrate for radio frequency integrated circuits and mixed signal applications. The high resistivity silicon substrate has demonstrated superior characteristics for integration of high quality passive elements such as inductors and for reduction of cross signalling between circuits blocks integrated on same silicon chip.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

“Among all components, amplifiers is expected to record the highest growth owing to the wide acceptance of smartphones enabled with both 3G and 4G networks. The increase in adoption of amplifiers will also be favorably dependent on the growing concept of LTE network. The amplifiers are also called the intermediate frequencies as the amplification usually occurs at a frequency lower than the signal frequency. Tubes such as two-cavity klystrons are used as amplifiers at high level transmitting purposes. Antenna switches are also expected to record a growth owing to the increase in experimentation to switch architectures in the smartphones. The modulators & demodulators are useful for generating a broadcast radio frequency signal that can be fed into a televisions aerial or a coaxial connector. The multi-channel radio frequency modulators are usually used in home audio/video distribution devices such as DVD player, VCR and others.”

Market Research Future Analysis shows that Asia Pacific is the major contributor for the growth and development of the radio frequency components market with many RF component manufacturers and suppliers. North America and Europe are expected to have high demand in the Radio frequency components market with growing use of electronic device for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

The Global Radio frequency component Market has been segmented on the basis of components, material and applications among others. Components comprises of filters, amplifiers, duplexer, antenna switches and modulators & demodulators among others. Materials consist of silicon, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, nitride and others. The end-users are consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication and military among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience

Radio Manufacturers

Integrators

Radio frequency testers

Research firms

Military and navy

Raw material manufacturers

