Nylon Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Nylon Market Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 19, 2018-

Germany based chemical giant BASF SE and Belgium based chemical major entered into a USD 1.9 billion deal. BASF SE acquired the nylon business of Solvay SA. This will complement BASF’s engineering plastics portfolio as the will be integrated into the performance and monomers division of BASF SE. As of 2018, the unit operates 12 production sites, four research locations and 10 technical support centers worldwide.

October 11, 2018-

BASF SE, the Germany based chemical giant, has developed new semi-transparent nylon product called Ultramid Vision. It is a semi-crystalline nylon featuring very high light transmission and low light scattering properties. According to BASF, The new material is suited for use in visual check components such as fluid level indicators as well as applications in illumination and light fixtures. It combines the good mechanical properties and process ability of nylon 6 at an attractive price.

July 12, 2018-

Arkema SA, a France based specialty chemicals company has recently announced its plan to invest around USD 327.80 million for expansion of its bio sourced nylon 11 production in Asia. With an establishment of this new plant, the company would increase the global production of bio sourced nylon 11 by 50%. The new plant, which will produce both the amino 11 monomer and its polymer, is expected to come on stream in late 2021.

April 26, 2018

German specialty chemical company Lanxess AG announce an investment of USD 27.2 million in improving efficiency of its integrated production complex for nylon and precursors for plastics in Antwerp, Belgium. The Antwerp plant currently has a capacity of 220,000 metric tons per year of caprolactam. Caprolactam is a key precursor for the production of Lanxess’ plastics.

June 22, 2018

China based Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd has announced its plans to construct a brand new facility in Xinjiang to manufacture bio-based nylon. The company has also signed an agreement to expand its capacity for bio-based intermediates for use in the textile and engineered composite sectors. This technology reduces both dependence upon oil and environmental impact in the production of polyamides and has been ear-marked for rapid development by many governmental and technology associations.

Nylon Market Key Players Overview:

BASF SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, UBE Industries Limited, Invista S.A.R.L. (Koch Industries, Inc.), Lanxess AG, Quadrant AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., Solvay SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Huntsman Corporation and Arkema SA., and Royal DSM NV, among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global nylon market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Nylon Market Study Objectives of Nylon Market –

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Nylon market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Nylon market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

