Nuclear Reactor Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2022

Global Nuclear Reactor Market 2018: Exploring Opportunities for Increase Energy Demand

The Report "Nuclear Reactor Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application" Covers The Manufacturers' Data, Detailed View About Regions And Countries Of The World; Which Demonstrates A Regional Development Status, Volume And Value, Including Market Size, As Well As Price Data. Along With Segment Data, Including: By Type And Application Segment Etc. On The Basis Of Geography This Report Covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa.

Presently, Asia-Pacific region is the top market for nuclear energy with the leading number of nuclear plants worldwide. This regional market is rising at a quite high expansion rate and will preserve its market position till 2019. The North American market holds the subsequent position in the global market; Though, Africa is among the developing markets in the nuclear segment. The growing electricity generation need is ensuing in a rising number of nuclear plants worldwide. Governments of countries like the US, the UK, India, and others, are gradually focusing on funding in nuclear power R&D. In addition, top nuclear power producers are funding the nuclear power R&D highly. Moreover, South Korea, China, India, and Russia are also investing heavily in the development of sophisticated nuclear reactors, especially production IV reactors.

Nuclear Reactor Industry -Competitive Insights:

The major market players for nuclear reactor market are Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Southern Company, TerraPower LLC, Florida Power & Light Company and AREVA Group.

Nuclear Reactor Industry -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

A Nuclear Reactor Market is used for producing electricity in nuclear power plants. The energy generated from the constant atomic fission in a nuclear reactor is used as heat and is employed to generate steam further. The steam is used to propel the turbines that produce electricity. Power generated through nuclear reactors reports for a moderate share of the overall electricity generated across the world. In nuclear plants, there is no any sort combustion of material occurs and no injurious gas is generated like carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide, which contaminates the environment. At present, across 48 countries, there are 437 nuclear reactors exist and around 64 nuclear reactors under construction. Most of the new plants are being established for EMEA and APAC. Since 2014, in APAC around 39 reactors are under construction. And approximately, 322 nuclear reactors have been planned for construction in the coming years. Governmental initiatives over various respective countries are assisting in the expansion of these new nuclear reactors. There is loads of stress on the advanced nuclear reactors development. Innovative and sophisticated technology-aided reactors, like Generation III nuclear reactors, are becoming more popular around the world.

Nuclear Reactor Industry -Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of product types, the nuclear reactors are segmented as; Pressurized water reactor (PWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), the Gas-cooled reactor (AGR &Magnox), Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP) and Fast neutron reactor (FBR).

Nuclear Reactor Industry -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Nuclear reactors have application in the nuclear power plants for producing electric energy and propelling aircraft carriers and ships. Typically, in all traditional thermal power stations, the heat generated by the nuclear reactor is used to produce steam that propels a steam turbine. The turbine is connected to an electric generator which generates electricity. Since February 2015, nuclear power plants reported for 11% of the overall electricity production worldwide.

The Nuclear Reactor Market is segmented as follows-

Nuclear Reactor Market, By Product Types, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Boiling water reactor (BWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Electricity Generation

Aircraft Carrier and Submarine Movement

Major TOC of Nuclear Reactor Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Cleaner Generation of Electricity

3.2.1.2. Security of Supply

3.2.1.3. Increasing Energy Demand

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Environmental Concerns and Efficiency of The Nuclear Power Plants

3.2.2.2. Costlier Nuclear Power Plants

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Chapter4. Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter5. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application

Chapter6. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Region

Chapter9. Company Profiles

7.1. Areva

7.1.1. Business Overview

7.1.2. Product Portfolio

7.1.3. Key Financials

7.1.4. Strategic Developments

7.2. CNNC

7.2.1. Business Overview

7.2.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.3. Key Financials

7.2.4. Strategic Developments

7.3. Rosatom

7.3.1. Business Overview

7.3.2. Product Portfolio

7.3.3. Key Financials

7.3.4. Strategic Developments

7.4. Westinghouse Electric Company

7.4.1. Business Overview

7.4.2. Product Portfolio

7.4.3. Key Financials

7.4.4. Strategic Developments

7.5. CGN

…CONTINUED

List of Figures

Figure 1.Global Nuclear Reactor Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Global Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Global Nuclear Reactor Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.Areva: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Areva: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.Areva: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.CNNC: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.CNNC: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 9.CNNC: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

…CONTINUED

List of Tables

Table 1.Global Nuclear Reactor Market, By Product Types, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 2.Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 3.Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 4.Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 5.Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR & Magnox) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 6.Light Water Graphite Reactor (RBMK & EGP) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 7.Fast neutron reactor (FBR) Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 8.Global Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 9.Electricity Generation Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 10.Aircraft Carrier and Submarine Movement Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

…CONTINUED

We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as market drivers, market opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with market scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final market forecast.

