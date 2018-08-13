Helicopter Simulator Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Helicopter Simulator Market Research Report Information by Simulator Type (Live Simulator, Virtual Simulator) Component (Full Flight Simulators, Fixed Based, Classroom Trainers), Platform (Commercial, Military), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Helicopter simulator is designed in such a way to allow aspiring pilots to train in the most extreme conditions, something a regular trainer cannot provide. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for trained pilots in the civilian market segment, who are required for general jobs, such as commercial flying and emergency medical services. Fluctuating fuel prices make hands-on training in helicopters very expensive. As a result, simulator-based training services are gaining popularity as they help aspiring pilots for their aircraft flying training. . The national regulatory authorities in the aviation industry of major countries have made the use of simulators mandatory for novice pilots. As a result, higher investments are being made in the development of helicopter simulators, which would witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, significant restraints of the market growth include high manufacturing cost, coupled with on-going operation and maintenance costs. In addition, limited physical environment and behavioral fidelity associated with simulators may hamper the growth of the market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6187

The increasing investments in helicopter simulators will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors responsible for the growth of the helicopter simulator market are the increased need for safety and cost-effectiveness in the aviation sector. Other factors which favor the market are fluctuating fuel prices and minor maintenance & repair costs. There were a number of contracts that fueled the market growth. For instance, in 2016, FlightSafety International signed an agreement with Airbus to provide training to Helicopter EC145 operators. Similarly, in 2018, Thales signed an agreement with Senegalese Air Force to train pilots for tactical and collective missions with the help of expertise in simulation training. Airbus Helicopters, in 2014, demonstrated Japan’s first Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for helicopters with this high-fidelity training system for service at its facilities located in the Kobe Airport vicinity.

The helicopter simulator market has been segmented into simulator type, component, platform, and region. Based on the simulator types, it is expected that the virtual simulators segment is expected to witness the largest demand in the global market, during the forecast period, due to the increased need for safety in training. Based on component, full flight simulators are widely used and expected to comprise the largest share in the market due to increase in demand for cost-effective simulation systems. Based on platform, commercial helicopters are widely used and expected to comprise the largest share in the market due to increasing demand from the oil and gas sector.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future, due to the presence of major market players in the region. Asia Pacific follows the North America in the global market due to the increasing demand for these devices, particularly in developing countries, such as India, and China.. Thus, the helicopter simulator market is estimated to witness rapid growth, at a CAGR of approximately 5%, from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the helicopter simulator market are CAE Inc. (Canada), FlightSafety International Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), FRASCA International Inc (U.S.), TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (U.S.), FLYIT Simulators Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), ELITE Simulation Solutions (U.S.), AeroSim Experience (Canada), Ryan Aerospace (Australia), and Redbird Flight Simulations, Inc (U.S.).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/helicopter-simulator-market-6187