Global Veterinary Imaging Market Competition, Segmentations and Opportunities 2018: BY Axiom MRC

Veterinary imaging market can be segmented by Product:

The global veterinary imaging market can be segmented by Product such as Instruments, Veterinary PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), Veterinary Imaging Services and Veterinary Imaging Reagents. Further the Instrument Segment is segmented by Types such as Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Digital Radiography (X-Ray) Systems, MRI Systems, CT Systems and Nuclear Imaging Scanners. The Veterinary PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) is further studied into its sub types such as Veterinary RIS PACS and Veterinary CVIS PACS. The report also includes Veterinary Imaging Services such as Teleradiology, Interventional Radiology and Endoscopy and Advanced Imaging Services. By Geography the market is segmented by Regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle

East and Africa.

The global veterinary imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0 to 7.0% during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. In the Americas, North America continent alone accounted for more than 40% of market share of the global veterinary imaging market. However Latin American countries are also showing promising growth in the veterinary imaging market due to the need of obtaining quality meat from the cattle. Hence the need of better clinical treatment of animal diseases is driving the Veterinary Imaging market in the region.

Veterinary imaging market is driven by factors:

Veterinary imaging market is driven by factors such as growing healthcare spending, increase in population of companion animal, availability of professional veterinary instruments and laboratories etc. On the other hand major restraints of the market are lack of awareness of treatment of animal diseases, lack of veterinary clinics and hospitals in the developing and under developed countries etc.

The report includes in-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape across various geographies. The competitive landscape section includes, all market deals of last 3 years of veterinary imaging market. It includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

The market size estimated and forecasted by utilizing the fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affects the market. Market data extraction was not limited to veterinary imaging market but also extracted for all related markets which affects or influences the veterinary imaging market to see relative growth. Free sources were used for data extraction like association, standardization institutions and key company websites, annual reports, journals etc. Paid sources such as Factiva, Bloomberg, One Source etc. were also used

Why to Buy:

