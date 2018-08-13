Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market 2018-2022: with Focus on future Scope and Historical Analysis

Market Scenario

Flexible printed circuit boards refer to assembling of circuit components like capacitors or resistors on flexible plastic substrates like polyamide or polyester derivatives which possess the property to bend or flex. These boards are manufactured using identical components which are being used in the normal circuit boards and later can be flexed during the use. In the current scenario, flexible printed circuit boards are being widely adopted in many application area like consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, biometrics, and many more. The automobile industry is stepping towards autonomous driving vehicles which are building the human-machine interface. The automotive manufacturers are deploying flexible displays for establishing the better connection of human-machine interface. The flexible displays are being adopted for increasing safety by proliferating the display devices through the car interior.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1198

The major adoption of flexible printed circuit boards in consumer electronic devices like smartphones, wearable devices, LCDs are the major growth factors that are driving the market. The major factors that are driving organizations to adopt flexible printed circuit boards are robustness, light weight and durability. The production of LCD devices with flexible printed circuit boards is fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing and lack of expertise in the area of manufacturing are hampering the market growth.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is expected to reach USD 23 billion at CAGR 12% throughout the forecast period 2022.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global flexible printed circuit board are 3M Company (U.S.), BHflex co. Ltd. (South Korea), Flexible Circuit technology (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Fujikura (Japan), Daeduck GDS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Career technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Flexcom Ltd. (South Korea), Interflex Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Orbotech Ltd. (Israel) and Zhen ding Technologies (Taiwan) among others.

Some of the key innovators are MFS Technology Ltd. (Singapore), Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Nitto Denko Corp (Japan), LG Innotek (South Korea), Hannstar Board Technology (Hong Kong), Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board (Taiwan), Kingboard Chemical Holdings (Hong Kong), Multilayer Technology Inc. (U.S.), Ibiden Co., Ltd.(Japan), ICHIA Technologies Inc.(Taiwan), FLEXium Interconnect, Inc.(Taiwan), Young Poong Corporation (South Korea), Interflex Co., Ltd.(South Korea) and many others.

Segmentation

The global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented into structure, technology, components, application areas, and region. On the basis of structure, the segment is further classified into single-sided, double-sided, sculptured, multi-layer, and rigid flex. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into polyamide etching, additive process, selective plating, and contoured circuits. On the basis of components, the segment is further classified into conductors, insulators, plated vias, adhesives, and stiffener among others. The flexible printed circuit boards are used in many application areas like consumer electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and aerospace & defense among others.

Regional Analysis

The global flexible printed circuit board market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the major market share through the forecast period. The demand for consumer electronics products which requires flexible printed circuit boards, the SoC (System on Chip) integration leading to rising of many start-ups which are the main factors that are supporting the market growth in this region. North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share through the forecast period. The adoption of flexible printed circuit boards for robotics and automation processes and the flexibility of the devices are supporting the market growth. Europe is expected to show decent growth through the forecast period. The deployment of flexible printed circuit boards in automobiles are also supporting the market growth.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor manufacturers

Professional Services/Solutions Providers

Research Organizations

Associations, Forums, and Alliances

Technology Integrators

OEM Manufacturers

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-printed-circuit-board-market-1198

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market

5 Vertical Overview Of Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market By Structure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Sided

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2022

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2022

7.3 Double-Sided

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2022

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2022

7.4 Sculptured

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2022

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2022

7.5 Multi-Layer

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2022

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2022

7.6 Rigid Flex

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2022

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2022

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyamide Etching

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com