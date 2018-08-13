Distributed Antenna System Market Size to reach $15.1 billion by 2024
According to a new report Global Distributed Antenna System Market, published by KBV research, The Global Distributed Antenna System Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Donor Antenna market dominated the Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Component Type in 2017. The Head-End Units & Radio Units market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Bidirectional Amplifiers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Enterprise Distributed Antenna System Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The Public Venues market would dominate the Global Distributed Antenna System Market during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AT&T Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Plc., Boingo Wireless, Inc., Comba Telecom Systems, SOLiD, American Tower Corporation, Dali Wireless and Zinwave.
Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size and Segmentation
By Offering Type
Component
Donor Antenna
Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes
Head-End Units & Radio Units
Bidirectional Amplifiers
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Ownership
Carrier
Enterprise
Others
By Coverage
Outdoor
Indoor
By Vertical
Public Venues
Government
Airports & Transportation
Healthcare
Industrial
Retail
Hospitality
Education
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
AT&T Inc.
Commscope, Inc.
Corning Incorporated
Cobham Plc.
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Comba Telecom Systems
SOLiD
American Tower Corporation
Dali Wireless
Zinwave
