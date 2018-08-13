Delirium Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Delirium is a neurological (nervous system) condition and a serious disturbance in mental abilities that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption. Delirium can be caused due to various factors such as older age, exposure to certain medications, alcohol abuse, surgery or other medical procedures, factors such as exposure to toxic or infectious agents, physical trauma, diet, and behavioral and occupational factors.

The global delirium market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing older population leading to rise in patient population. Additionally, increasing government initiatives, increasing programs to create awareness, and market players offering advanced products are likely to drive the market.

According to the United Nations, in 2017 approximately over 962 million population was aged over 60 and above globally. United Nations has also estimated that by 2050, the number of older population is likely to reach 425 million. This rising aging population is likely to propel the growth of global delirium market. Lack of awareness regarding the treatment is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The Global Delirium Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Top Players in Delirium Market:

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Fraser Health

Gaia BioPharma Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.,

Regenstrief Institute, Inc

Air Liquide Sante International, among others.

Delirium Market: Segmentation

The global delirium market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hyperactive, hypoactive, and mixed. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and physical examination. On the basis of laboratory tests, it is further sub-segmented into blood tests and urine tests. On the basis of imaging tests, it is further sub-segmented into brain-imaging tests. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antipsychotics and supportive care. On the basis of treatment, antipsychotics is further sub-segmented into risperidone, olanzapine, and quetiapine. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and research centers.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Delirium Market: Regional Analysis

The North American delirium market is a growing market. On a regional basis, the Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The increasing prevalence of delirium affected the population, along with the increasing older population is likely to drive the market. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing government support is likely to enhance the growth of delirium market in North America. For instance, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, in 2016, around 6.75 of adults in the U.S. were reported to have undergone depression.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global delirium market. The European market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of advanced treatment facilities and rising skilled medical professionals along with the growing need for better healthcare set-up. Furthermore, the increasing older population, along with growing inclination towards sedentary lifestyle are driving the growth of the delirium market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infections is the major driver for the market growth. China is the fastest growing region owing to an increasingly older population and rising patient population. The increasing awareness regarding health and availability of new treatment methods drives the market in this region. The increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in the standard of living are driving the growth of the delirium market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is the largest market owing to the rise in healthcare development and rising demand for availability of specialty care centers.

