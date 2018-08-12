Self-Portrait -Signature Lace Fuses Femininity With A Frisson Of Something Sexier

For a brand name that very first appeared on manner flooring in autumn 2013, Han Chong’s Self‑Portrait has developed really a stir. A seasoned PR in the fashion planet who appears to be like immediately after a host of leading luxury labels told me that of all the models out there, it is Self-Portrait he most needs to convey into his fold, although a financier on the lookout for tiny luxury corporations to make investments in is keeping a incredibly close eye on the label. “Chong has managed to persuade the kind of woman who could easily afford to pay for Valentino to don his clothing as an alternative,” she claimed.

So what is it that has produced Self-Portrait these kinds of a speaking position? First of all, Chong has effectively bridged the gap so many some others have attempted to fill – the 1 amongst designer clothes (which at the prime conclude now instructions couture-like selling prices) and the high street. Next, his outfits have the form of particulars – lace, embroidery, sheer overlays – that make them seriously stand out. Dresses (and it truly is the dresses that are the bestsellers) are refined, presenting structure and condition, and feminine. Occasionwear is Chong’s speciality: dresses with sophisticated mid-size skirts and flattering sheer cutouts, a finely judged workout in balancing female grace with a frisson of something sexier. Best of all, they will not arrive at sky-significant costs, ranging from £150 to £500.

Malaysia-born Chong researched at Central Saint Martins and created for numerous British substantial-street vendors just before launching on the internet luxury vogue platform Three Flooring with some close friends in 2011. In 2013 he made the decision to do his very own thing and Self-Portrait was born – so identified as, he states, mainly because the self-portrait celebrates the individual and is so enduring, spanning from the earliest art to the ubiquitous selfie.

The personal is finally what this label is all about. When you’ve got “clocked” it, Chong’s handwriting is unmistakable. “The Self-Portrait girl is at the coronary heart of just about every selection,” he says. “She’s a fictional character, but I’m influenced by actresses these as Rita Hayworth, Anna Karina, Brigitte Bardot, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett, who have a thing timeless about their style. I also locate the new wave of actresses this sort of as Rachel McAdams, Rooney Mara and Dakota Johnson incredibly alluring. I take my trademark lace and juxtapose it with present day silhouettes so that there is anything ethereal going on, but the garments are also confident and sturdy.”

New for spring/summertime are guipure lace attire, layered with contrasting materials (crepe, organza) and textures (ruffles, pleats, panels of smocking-like lace), these kinds of as on the bodice and hem of the black bow-strap style. There is certainly an off-the-shoulder burnt-orange pleated gown with beautiful lace at the neck and sleeves maxis – monochrome with a straightforward sound crepe bodice and entire lace skirt or floral with a extended-sleeved white crocheted prime and flowing crimson or white pleats a scalloped lace midi costume in burgundy or navy with a uncooked scalloped hemline and a sheer panel on the bodice and ethereal plain neon slips for summer-holiday getaway great. Attire apart, there are guipure lace tops with large Victoriana necks and very long sleeves, pleated skirts and jumpsuits – black with long tapered legs, a sculpted bandeau and straps or substantial-waisted with sheer balloon sleeves. As for the elusive Azaelea gown – individuals who missed out past winter will discover it reincarnated in a myriad of pastels.

Chong’s goal, he suggests, is not to produce garments that would make a assertion, but to give girls the type of parts that make them sense unique – distinct dresses they can put on easily and that never value the earth. “Earlier mentioned all, I want to give the Self-Portrait woman something she could put on just about everywhere – all she needs to do when she goes out in the evening is to transform her accessories.”