Heart Care Foundation of India to release cartoon-based booklet on safe driving
To create awareness on safe driving measures
during monsoons and winter season, the Heart Care Foundation of India
(HCFI) will come out with a cartoon-based booklet for drivers in
association with the Delhi government’s transport department. The booklet
will be released during the forthcoming 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018
being organized by the HCFI in association with the Delhi government’s
health department and NDMC.
In a recent study commissioned by auto-maker Chevrolet, on road accidents,
it was found that ‘driving during rains’ is considered one of the worst
driving scenarios. The top three common concerns faced by respondents
during rains were poor road conditions like potholes, open manholes,
slippery roads (65%); over-speeding or rash driving (63%); and drunk
driving (54%).
Speaking about this, *Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI*,
said, *“Most of us can get caught off-guard by sudden changes in weather.
The best way to be safe in extremely bad weather is to avoid driving at all
as even for an experienced driver with the best vehicle, the chances of
succumbing to an accident may be high. However, if you do get caught in bad
conditions on the road make sure your headlights are on. It is better to
increase your following distance to more than 2 feet. Braking takes a
longer time on slippery roads and therefore, one should exercise caution
near intersections and stay in one lane as far as possible. If a
thunderstorm starts while you are driving, and visibility is poor, pull
over and wait it out. Avoid the risk of being struck by lightning — stay in
your car and pull off the roadway into a parking lot if possible.”*
In such weather, it is imperative to plan ahead. Not allowing enough time
to reach the destination will increase your stress level and could
adversely affect your driving.
Adding further, *Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP*,
said,* “A safe driver should strive to be physically fit, healthy and in
the best condition possible for the challenges that extreme weather might
throw at him. In adverse weather conditions it is even more important to be
alert, using all your senses to identify potential dangers.”*
*Some tips from HCFI*
– If an accident occurs or your vehicle stalls, pull as far off the road
as possible, turn on the flashing emergency lights, and move to a safe
area. If there is no safe place next to the road, stay in your car and
remain buckled up.
– Drive in the Tyre prints of the car ahead of you. The water in tyre
prints has already been displaced, so you get better traction.
– If your car hydroplanes, hold the steering wheel steady and lightly
apply brakes. When you feel the tyres touch the pavement, slow until you
regain control.
– Do not speed through standing water.
– Motorcyclists should bear in mind that crosswalk lines and pavement
arrows are super-slick.
– Check the tyres and wipers of your car. According to the Traffic
police, many drivers in accidents say their visibility was hampered as the
car wipers smeared their windshields on a rainy day.
– Do not brake while in a curve if possible. Brake before entering the
curve.
– Do not change lanes. If at all you need to do so, use turn signals for
all lane changes and turn well in advance so that you do not surprise
another driver and cause him to brake.