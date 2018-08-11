Outdoor Furniture Market to Develop Rapidly by 2022

With an immense upsurge in urbanization, along with rapid rise of real-estate industry in recent years, the number of hospitality industries, open-air sports, public gardens, and office spaces has increased manifold. This has further led to considerable demand for outdoor furniture worldwide. Additionally, integration of a wide range of attributes including lightweighting and aesthetics has further accelerated adoption of the outdoor furniture across residential and commercial spaces alike.

These insights have been extracted from the report, titled “Outdoor Furniture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2022,” which has been recently incorporated in XploreMR’s exhaustive repository. One of the recent trends gaining ground in the outdoor furniture market is seamless shift, from home to outdoor spaces, apropos of furniture.

Governments around the world are investing heavily in the development of open spaces such as public gardens, and sports, in a bid to provide people with places where they can alleviate their stress. Such investments from governments have resulted in august demand for furniture for these open spaces, thereby augmenting growth of the outdoor furniture market.

Outdoor Furniture Market: Report Contents

The report offers a detailed study on the outdoor furniture market for the period between 2018 and 2026, with 2017 as the base year for forecast market size evaluation. Imperative dynamics, which include opportunities, trends, restraints, and drivers, impacting growth of the outdoor furniture market have been covered in initial sections of the report. Regional and country-level macro- and micro-economic factors influencing revenue generation in the outdoor furniture market have also been encompassed in this analytical research study.

Growth prospects of the outdoor furniture market has been studied using the Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which has helped in identifying bargaining powers of buyers as well as suppliers, coupled with threats from new entrants and substitutes. Value chain study issued in the report identifies key stakeholders in outdoor furniture market, while covering regulations and policies undermining the market’s growth.

Outdoor Furniture Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report comprises the market positioning and attractiveness analysis on key participants across regional segments encompassed, which offers a comparative analysis on the market segments in terms of the market share index and CAGR. Analysis on competition landscape involves the competition matrix, and the market share study on prominent operators of outdoor furniture.

The competition matrix benchmarks major players based on their potency and ability to expand. Ability of the operators is attributed to factors such as R&D focus, product offerings, and the market positioning, while the company’s potential to grow is based on aspects including the market share, top-line growth, future outlook, and infrastructure facilities.

Company profiling provided in the report includes major business strategies employed, coupled with the company overview of the operators of outdoor furniture. Key players operating in the outdoor furniture market include Brown Jordan International, Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Herman Miller Inc., and Century Furniture LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., Steelcase Inc., HNI Corporation, and Kimball International, Inc.

