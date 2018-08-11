Diversified Marine Services At The Same Online Platform For Convenience

Marine services is an important industry related to tours and travel operators, cruising tour operators, charter yachts rental services, yacht builders, brokers and marina and storage listings and much more. The online platform dedicated to the marine services industry offers a global platform for the diversified service providers and the consumers that might be the end users or other businesses as well.

Online platform for comprehensive services:

The exclusive online platform for worldwide marine services offers different categories in listings and helps the consumers get in touch with the solution providers across various territories. Finding the right solution through the global marketplace for marine services was never so easy.

· Buying new or used yachts: The aspirants can look out for new yachts through the yacht builders or brokers. They can choose yachtsaccording to the types of yacht such as fishing boat, super yacht, sailing boat, motor boat and so on. Similarly the search can be according to the desired length, the location and the price range as well.Buyers can also access used yachts through the listings using the filters to narrow down the search according to the priorities.

· Yacht charter rental service: The one stop marine shop also offers details of the yacht charter rental services at different locations. Thus tourists can select the yacht according to their size of group traveling together, amenities desired and the crew members they need to handle navigation of yacht, cooking and serving food. The aspirants can also plan an event on the charter yacht inviting friends and colleagues for training or to celebrate a special occasion.

· Other yacht services: The online platform provides details of the service providers for maintenance and renovation of yachts such as barrier coating, blister repairing, boat lettering, boat mover, buffing and waxing and so on. Even boat show organizers and crew management companies are listed on the online platform. Therefore they can get almost anything they require regardingmarine services at the exclusive online store.

Contact Information –

100 King St West, First Canadian Place

Suite 5700

Toronto, ON. M5X 1C7

Canada

1 – 416 915 3139

1 – 416-915 3132

Website – https://www.adamsea.com/

Follow us – https://www.facebook.com/adamseaglobal/

Tweets by AdamSea_