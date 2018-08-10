Spherical Sun power generator Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2017 – 2025

Spherical sun power generator, also known as spherical solar power generator, is a device that generates power using solar energy. Though the existing conventional solar panels serve the purpose of generating electricity by harnessing the solar energy, they require large space for the setup. Spherical solar power generator uses a spherical crystal globe to absorb the sun rays as well as diffused rays and concentrate them on a light weight, hyper-efficient, photovoltaic cell. The frame or exteriors of the spherical crystal globe are equipped with the dual axis tracking system. This system, as per the principles of spherical geometry, allows the generator to perform with double efficiency occupying less surface area than the conventional flat solar panels.

Installation of a spherical solar power generator is pretty simple. It just needs to be placed at a preferred location pointing its ball toward the sky. Design of this generator is quite futuristic, which makes it suitable for inclined surfaces, walls of a building, and any surface allowing passage open to the sky. Ability of this generator to harness the solar energy even during early mornings, overcast days, and late evenings makes it more efficient and durable. The spherical solar power generators are claimed and tested to have capability of harnessing even the moonlight.

The hybrid collector used in this type of generator not only absorbs the solar energy, but also converts it into electricity simultaneously. The segments of this spherical solar power generator can be Power industry, commercial office spaces, domestic power generation (home, schools, colleges, etc.)

The spherical solar power generator used for applications such as lighting an entire building or house and charging an electric car. Spherical generators may also be used in large numbers in the existing solar power generation plants, where they may replace the conventional flat solar panels. The use of spherical solar power generators may be extended in the form of small variants as portable tabletop chargers, which can be used for charging mobile phones, music players, and most USB devices.

Key drivers for the spherical solar power generators market are enhanced efficiency of these devices, minimum solar cell surface, ability to absorb diffused sun rays, and aesthetics. Demand for these generator is likely to remain higher in almost all regions of the world in the next few years.

Regions of the world lying close to the equator, where ample amount of sunlight is available throughout the year, may prove to be prominent markets for spherical solar power generators in the near future. With the rising demand for energy in African countries and developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China, these countries are expected to adopt the spherical solar power generator technology. This is because these generators harness freely available solar power and the governments of these countries are promoting the use of renewable energy sources. However, the major restraint is the cost of spherical solar power generators, which makes the technology difficult to penetrate the market. However, with reduction in the cost of solar panel manufacturing, the outlook for the spherical solar power generators market appears positive.

The concept of spherical solar power generators as well as the first product was developed by Rawlemon Ltd. Co., which is owned by Andre Broessel, a German architect. The company has introduced a spherical sun power generator called Beta. Ray. Some of the other potential players & competitors which may enter in the spherical solar power generator market in the near future are Sphelar Power Corporation, Goal Zero, Shanghai Sunvis New Energy Co., Ltd., Solar Stik, Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Renogy, Heliotrop, BSQ solar, and Chorma Energy.