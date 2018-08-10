Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market growth and investment report 2018-2023

The worldwide Non-Invasive Prenatal testing market changed into absolutely well worth USD 1.95 billion in 2018 and is projected to be developing at a CAGR of 15.6%, to touch USD 4.03 billion through 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The increase in reimbursements for the NIPT sector improved the shift from invasive techniques to non-invasive strategies, and a rise of maternal age (associated with an increase inside the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies) increase the market growth. In addition, release and improvement of advanced and new generation and non-invasive parenteral testing products are also fuelling the market growth.

But, loss of professional experts, as well as strict regulatory hints and moral hurdles sluggish down the device of approvals and advertising and advertising, are impeding the market growth.

Geographic Segmentation

The market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market in 2016, with the U.S accounting for a chief percentage. Europe comes in second in phrases of marketplace percentage because of the rising recognition and status quo of MIPT techniques. But, Asia-Pacific is envisioned to grow at the best CAGR at some stage in the forecast period majorly because of the presence of exponentially more populace numbers.

The main players of the market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Beijing Genomics Institute (China).

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

