Intravenous Solution Market 2018 | Revenue, Competitive Players and Geological Region by 2022

Intravenous Solution (IV) Market – Overview

Intravenous (IV) solutions are fluids which are intended to be administered to a patient directly into the venous circulation. These fluids are sterile fluids which protects patients at the time of serious dehydration. There are various type of IV solutions available for use in the market. Many companies manufactures packaged intravenous fluids or products or compounds which can be mixed with sterile water to prepare a solution for intravenous administration.

These intravenous solutions are basically given to the patients whose fluid volume or body nutrients decreases. There are a number of things which can cause a drop in fluid volume such as vomiting and diarrhea are a classic example which is why people are encouraged to drink fluids when they are sick to balance the electrolytes present in their body. Another cause is blood loss causes due to lost blood products and they experience a loss in fluid volume.

These products are made under very stringent regulations by government to ensure that patients receive the most appropriate care and there should be constant availability of these IV solutions in the hospitals, clinics and even at homes. The market demand for these products is on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and is expected to increase over the next few years. Since all of these products are available in portable packages it became easy to use them in a home setting as well.

Top Players:

ICU Medical,

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter

Amanta Healthcare

And others.

Segmentation:

Global IV Solutions Market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition and Total Parenteral Nutrition. On the basis of nutritional content which comprises of Amino acid solution, Carbohydrates, Vitamins & minerals, parenteral lipid emulsion and others. On the basis of end users the global IV solutions market includes Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory and Home Care.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for IV Solutions is growing steadily. The market for IV Solutions is growing with the CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period from 2016-2022. North America accounts for largest market share in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 6,543.4 million by 2022. This is attributed to the factors such as Growing acceptance of vitamin C intravenous for Colorectal Cancer and increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases. Europe is the second largest market which is growing at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for IV Solutions, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

