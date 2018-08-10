In-flight Entertainment Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Market Drivers:

In-flight entertainment systems or onboard entertainment systems are meant to serve the in travel entertainment of airline passengers and includes services such as flight TV, in flight music, games and others. The global in-flight entertainment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.07 % during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

The explosive growth of air travel and growing passenger traffic triggered by advent of no frills and cheap airlines is the prime driver of the market. The airline industry has witnessed copious changes in technology and services with an aim to provide greater value to the customers. Airlines role has expanded from transporting travelers to providing entertaining travel experience, tailored to meet the demands of passengers. The growing use of personal devices for availing in-flight entertainment service, growing consumption of digital data, have led to growth of the market. According to IATA Global Passenger Survey, almost half of the North Asian passengers prefer using their own devices for viewing digital content rather than the embedded seat-back entertainment systems.

The need for customized entertainments has led to numerous entertainment forms such as movies, e-books, videos, games, etc. so as to enhance the flying experience. Technological advancements in telecommunications such as air-to-ground networks, Wi-Fi entertainment, satellite etc. has led to a surge in onboard connectivity. Psychometric drivers of the market include acceptance of entertainment as a necessity rather than a luxury, lifestyle changes, and desire for experience. Miniaturization and falling cost of devices and flight delays are added drivers of the market..

Industry News:

November 2017 – Gogo was contracted by Cathay Pacific Group to install Gogo’s 2Ku in-flight connectivity solution on its aircraft fleet.

September 2017 – Inmarsat was contracted by AirAsia Group to provide its next-generation GX Aviation in-flight broadband solution for more than 120 aircraft.

October 2016, Qatar Airways contracted Global Eagle to install core in-flight entertainment content services, for 184 Qatar Airways’ airliners.

April 2016 – Air France contracted Zodiac Inflight Innovations to install Zodiac’s Rave Centric in-flight entertainment solution on 15 aircrafts.

Major Key Players

The prominent players of in-flight entertainment market are FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Inmarsat Plc (U.K), Thales Group (France), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France) and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America region accounted for the largest market share of 32.99 % in 2016, and which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.05 % owing to presence of the largest air travel industry and largest number of flights of the U.S. The presence of global players such as Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Gogo, coupled with the faster uptake of new technologies and entertainment forms are the prime determinants of the U.S. market.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the market led by France, Germany and U.K. According to estimates approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035. The Asia Pacific region is expected to generate fastest growth led by Japan, China and India. The Middle East and Africa market is led by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. The investment of the government in airline industry to stimulate the service sector led growth and the huge cash pile owing to petrochemical exports are the determinants of the Gulf market.

Segmentation:

To determine an accurate assessment of the global in-flight entertainment market, the report has been segmented by platform, product type, service type, and region.

Based on the platform, the market has been segmented by narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.94 % in 2016, and which is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.43 %.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented by hardware, connectivity & communication, wired, wireless, antenna, wireless LAN controller, wireless access point, wireless hotspot gateway and others. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.02 % in 2016, and which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.55 % during the review period.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented by air-to-ground technology, and satellite technology

Based on the service type, the market has been segmented by video display systems, data connectivity, flight tracker, and others. The video display systems segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.94 % in 2016, and which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.17 % during the review period.

Based on the region, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

