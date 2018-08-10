Gastrointestinal Stents Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Gastrointestinal Stents Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Gastrointestinal Stents. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gastrointestinal Stents Market by product (colonic stents, duodenal stents, biliary and pancreatic stents and esophageal stents), by end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gastrointestinal Stents Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market are Cook Medical, ELLA-CS, Boston Scientific, ConMed, TaeWoong Medical, Hobbs Medical, Inc., Merit Endotek, C.R. Bard, Gore Medical and Olympus America.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Gastrointestinal Stents market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Increasing Adoption of Bio Absorbable Gastrointestinal Stents

Increasing adoption of bio absorbable gastrointestinal stents as implant during surgeries is the latest trend in the global gastrointestinal stents market. Moreover, the biodegradable stents are used for the management of pancreatic cancer which results in convenience for patients with no serious risk and complications in their remaining life span.

Growing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Disease and Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures.

Growing incidence of gastrointestinal disease as well as increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is the prime factors responsible for the growth of global gastrointestinal stents market. Moreover, parameters associated with minimally invasive procedures such as low cost, high accuracy, faster recovery, minimal complications and risks as well as shorter hospital stay and minimal incision marks are the key reasons responsible for the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

North America Region is the Largest Consumer among the Geographies Followed by Europe While APAC to Grow at a Highest CAGR

The global Gastrointestinal Stents market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Huge adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing patient base related to high incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and chronic diseases across the region drive the growth of this market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, increasing medical tourism across the region and growing prevalence of stomach cancer are anticipated to boost the market for Gastrointestinal Stents.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research

The companies covered in the report include Cook Medical, ELLA-CS, Boston Scientific, ConMed, TaeWoong Medical, Hobbs Medical, Inc., Merit Endotek, C.R. Bard, Gore Medical and Olympus America.

