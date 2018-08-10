Dairy Herd Management Market Analysis, Market Size, Application 2023

Dairy herd management is a process that regulates the productivity and health of dairy animals. Growth in herd size and demand for milk and other dairy products in different regions are the major factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, dairy herd management is a cost saving process as it implements techniques of smart farming. Furthermore, an increase in the government initiatives toward dairy herd management in the developing countries is among the key driving factors for the global dairy herd management market. Be that as it may, factors such as campaigns against unethical practices with animals and lack of professionals trained in dairy management hinder the market growth.

Global dairy herd management market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years due to an increase in the dairy products demand among consumers. Increased labor cost coupled with cost benefits associated with automated dairy cattle management techniques is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. A shift from traditional and manual heard management systems to dairy herd management systems due its cost benefit is further expected to drive the market. Increasing annual milk production across the globe is further expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Technological advancement in software used in dairy herd management systems is one of the key factors driving the market over the past few years. An increase in the population is further anticipated to boost milk products demand, which in turn is will lead to the expansion of herd management market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, low dairy herd management adoption rates in developing countries are expected to hinder the market growth over the next seven years. In addition, trade barriers coupled with stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Dairy Herd Management Market Segmentation by Product and Application. On the basis of Product, it is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware segment is further segmented into Milk, Fertility, Feeding, and Cattle Management Systems. Software segment is further segmented into On-Premise and Web-Based. Hardware systems accounted held the largest share in this market segment due to an increase in the demand for milk management systems. Standalone software systems are projected to register the highest growth rate due to technological advancements in automated milking systems which will further help in reducing the overall cost of dairy production. On the basis of Application, it is segmented into Milk Harvesting, Reproduction, Heat Stress, & Calf Management. The milk harvesting segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as growing preference for automated milk harvesting systems, the high focus of farmers towards increasing milk yield, and growing demand for dairy products are driving the market growth in this application segment. The reproduction management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR due to an increase in the availability of innovative reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination (AI) for proper management of cattle in the gestation period.

Dairy Herd Management Market geographical segmentation by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the dairy herd management market. An increase in the number of dairy cows, high efficiency ratio along with positive growth rate of milk production, a significant contribution of dairy industry, and a large pool of dairy exports in Europe are key driving factors of the market in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth due to an increase in the demand for milk and milk products as a result of the growth in the population, growth in the disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and implementation of government initiatives towards the development of the dairy farming industry.

Market Segmentation:

• Product

• Application

Strategic Analysis:

• PESTLE analysis

• Porter’s Five analysis

Free sample available here: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-herd-management-market-4583/request-sample

The major Dairy Herd Management Market leaders are Afimilk Ltd., BouMatic, Dairy Master, DeLaval, GEA Group AG, Infovet, Lely Holdings S.A.R.L, SCR Dairy Inc., Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd, and Valley Agriculture Software.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626