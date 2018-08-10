Business Image Lift |Francis Santa learns hard life lesson and uses his positive energy removing Internet postings that haunt others and businesses

Francis Santa a man that created a business threw adversity with his Daughter because of terrible media news that was one sided. He does not hide his past from anyone and left up some of the postings to let others know that he completely understands their problems.

Miami, FL – Francis Santa and his Daughter (Lauren Santa) are passionate and care about their clients. Mr.Santa himself was personally a victim of bad internet press when he was charged with (1) count of conspiracy by the Federal Government, a white collar crime. Francis owned and operated one of the largest business consulting firms in South Florida for almost 10 years. It is amazing that we holds no animosity to the government for what they did to him. Francis keeps a very positive attitude, motivates and helps others. He and his Family lost everything back in 2009. Francis also lost his freedom for about 60 month. Lauren and Francis developed Business Image Lift, and after 5 years of legal research and development the business went live in early 2016. They have put together a ingenious program that Removes most negative posting on the internet. The posts they can not remove they bury. The Santa’s also have ethics. They look at each potential client and do a risk assessment to the community. The company handles Doctors, Stock brokers, Moving companies as well as another business or people that have image problem on the internet. Lauren Santa the owner of Business Image lift States “The business has tripled in size in the last twelve months because of the referrals from their clients”.

About Business Image Lift:

Business Image Lift (BIL) presents an effective “Must have” component as part of a business’s public relations portfolio and strategy today. It’s an additional management tool to shape and protect a company’s public imagery and business persona most commonly through the internet today.

The internet is the biggest tool for a person to gain information regarding a business’s performance as well as an individual’s background. All types of information, good or bad, are at your fingertips. Yahoo, Google, Bing and other search engines are now household words and are used daily.

A background check on a business or person fifteen years ago used to take weeks, now it takes minutes. There is no longer a need to hire a private investigator to do these tasks. The internet is quicker and less expensive and easy to explore. The Better Business Bureau, as well as other reporting agencies, are just a click away on a mouse pad away with information. But this information may not always reflect the truth.

Many businesses, as well as people, have fallen victim to people using the internet to get revenge or ruin a company or a person’s reputation. There is no one that filters or verifies harmful data. It just gets posted, and stays on the internet for what seems to be forever. These harmful posts could cost a small business thousands and sometimes millions of dollars in potential client revenues as well as prevent an individual from gaining employment, housing and credit approval. It is frustrating and very unfair.

Business Image Lift (BIL) along with Francis Santa will assist businesses and individuals in regaining their respect and proper image on the World Wide Web. Our advanced technology will remove derogatory information legally from blogs, posts, websites, social media platforms along with harmful places on the internet Bill will also add positive information (If contracted) to improve or clients internet presence, through the use of press releases and customer testimonials. This process also combats harmful information.

Some business and individuals do not have any information on the internet and need web presence, along with positive feedback and information about their service or product. For these clients we have a special service to accommodate and bring them into the internet in a highly positive way. Whatever your circumstances are, BIL can improve and help you regain the best possible image on the internet

An annual membership is available for businesses or individuals who want instant notification when information is posted about their company or themselves, whether positive or negative with our “Image Alert” notification program..

Our Services

The removal of unwanted information from the search engines and desired sites. The addition of positive information, Such as press releases, customer testimonials, ect.The continual monitoring of the internet for derogatory information along with providing alerts to your email or smart phone or tablet.An optional alert program is available for businesses or individuals who want to be notified of any information being posted to the internet, whether positive or negative. This feature is available with “ Image Alert”

Francis Santa and his team have developed a program that no other Reputation Management Company can duplicate. Along with this Mr. Santa cares about all his clients and is passionate and fearless about getting the job done!

