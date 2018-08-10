Baking Powder Market by Product Type & Geography 2023

Baking powder is a dry chemical agent consisting of carbonate, inert fillers and weak acid. It is generally used for increasing the volume of baked goods. Certifications under PFO Act and BIS Act are necessary as quality control to ensure that the baking powder is fulfilling the specified conditions. The usage of baking powder can be seen in restaurants, households and bakeries.

The growing demand for fast food products, bakery items such as pastries and cakes, and quick instant mixes is the major reason for the growth of this market. These items have gained popularity across caterers, bakeries, households, and restaurants. This trend is spreading significantly across the globe owing to the burgeoning urbanization. Baking powder is becoming a crucial ingredient across several segments, thus exhibiting strong growth. The flourishing food markets worldwide are likely to bode well for the growth of the baking products market. However, manufacturers are likely to face challenges from the repercussions that baking powder has on health from its prolonged consumption.

Baking Powder Market is broadly categorized into product. By product the market is classified into Phosphate, anhydrous phosphate, sodium aluminium sulphate phosphate, tartrate, aluminium free, phosphate free and others. The market was dominated by tartar based baking powder. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for tartaric acid based baking powder owing to the rising awareness among people regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of bakery products made using it. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Baking Powder market was dominated by Asia Pacific followed by Europe.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Weikfield Products Private Limited, ACH Food Companies Inc., Caravan Ingredients Inc., Clabber Girl Corporation, Davis, and Rumford.

