API Management Market 2018 Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The software can be built in-house or purchased as a service through a third party provider. An application programming interface provides various functions such as automate and connections between an API and the applications, ensure consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps.

The growing popularity of Web APIs, advancements of the Internet of Things and Big Data and as well as cost & feature benefits, mobility and app proliferation, increasing number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media are the factors contributing to the growth of the API Management market. Hence, data security, legacy investments in SOA and Performance Monitoring by skilled professionals are the restraints of the API Management Market.

The process of publishing, documenting and overseeing application programming interfaces in a secure, scalable environment can be defined as API management. The motive of API Management Market is to allow an organization that publishes an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and the needs of developers.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Akana, Inc. (U.S.)

CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cloud Elements, Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (U.S.),

Mashape Inc. (U.S.),

MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

RedHat, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

API Management Market:

By component, the market has been bifurcated into solutions, services.

On the Basis of Services, the market can be segmented as training and consulting, integration, support & maintenance. Support & maintenance accounted for the largest market share because they provide most recent fixtures and enhancements to the API management solutions.

On the basis of Deployment the market can be segmented on-premises and cloud based. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Study Objectives of Global API Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global API Management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global API Management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, service, deployment and region.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements and presence of various cloud service providers in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as internet of things, big data and analytics.

Intended Audience:

API Management Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

