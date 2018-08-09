Vector Network Analyzer Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Vector network analysis is an approach used by electronic component manufacturers to test the veracity, performance, and other parameters of devices to radio frequencies (RF) of various ranges. Vector network analyzers (VNAs) are the perfect tool for analyzing mixers, modules, amplifiers, etc used in RF designs. They are used in testing component specifications and new prototypes before being launched commercially. As per a comprehensive report prepared by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Vector Network Analyzer Market is projected to enjoy growth at a 3.74% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023).

The development in communication networking technologies can act as a bellwether for further future use of VNAs. The high penetration rate of smartphones and the changing work culture habits can portend a massive growth during the forecast period. The huge volume of data traffic is expected an upsurge owing to emergence of wireless wide area networks (WAN) and metropolitan area networks (MAN). Introduction of VNAs in radiofrequency sandbox units for students can act as a revenue source for the market.

The integration of internet of things (IoT) in industrial and residential settings for faster access to information and expedited production will be instrumental for the market. Furthermore, the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend in conglomerates is anticipated to bolster the market demand in the coming years. But substitute technologies for testing and measurement such as scalar network analyzers can pose a challenge to the market.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the vector network analyzer market include Keysight Technologies Inc. (USA), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Copper Mountain Technologies (US), National Instrument Corporation (US), OMICRON Lab. (Austria), GS Instrument Co. Ltd. (Korea), Chengdu Tianda instrument Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), HUBER+SUHNER. (Switzerland), AWT Global LLC (US).

Report Overview

The report covers the latest factors affecting the market to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts are able to make highly astute projections. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global vector network analyzer market segmented on the basis of frequency type, application, and region. Trends and opportunities are highlighted coupled with the market share of companies as well as their valuation in the market. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and outlines the various strategies implemented by players.

Segment Overview

The types of frequencies covered in the market report include 0.26 – 5 GHz, 26.5 – 40 GHz, 40 – 50 GHz, 50 – 67 GHz, and 67 – 110 GHz. VNAs in the 40-50 GHz range are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, but the 67-110 GHz range of VNAs possess the latent potential for maximum growth during the aforementioned period to meet the challenges of high-speed devices.

Major market applications of vector network analyzers include medical, agriculture, education, automotive, transportation, electronic manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, and aerospace & defense. The IT & telecommunication segment is projected to showcase robust growth followed by the electronic manufacturing segment.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under four major regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. The benefits of the product “vector network analyzer” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses the various players involved in the supply and value chain to evaluate future opportunities within the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Research Methodology

At MRFR, our research analysts conduct a thorough objective analysis of the market when creating market reports by adhering to a rigorous set of standards which allow a truly comprehensive view of the market. Use of primary research strategies such as interviews with top-level decision makers of various leading companies in the relevant market combined with secondary research provides a thorough analysis of past and present trends in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, market size estimation and validation use both top-down & bottom-up approaches to obtain data from the demand and supply-side. Credible resources are employed to help data analysts to understand nuances of market factors with consistency. Competent data analysts use strong analytical tools to ascertain accurate analysis of very relevant parameter in an effort to provide clients with a conclusive and dependable view of the future.

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023

Market Denomination – USD Million

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vector network analyzer market.

Frequency Type

26 – 5 GHz

5 – 40 GHz

40 – 50 GHz

50 – 67 GHz

67 – 110 GHz

Application

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Electronic Manufacturing

Automotive

Transportation

Agriculture

Education

Medical

Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

