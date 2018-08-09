Ticketgenie – Sports, Events and Music

Tickets Online Booking, RCB Merchandise,IPL, KPL Tickets, Sound Awake Merchandise, Book & Buy Events, Music Concert, Sports, T20, Cricket Match, IPL, League Match, ISL.

Ticketgenie Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ticketgenie, headquartered in Bangalore, is the one of the largest ticketing portals in India, selling tickets for some of the biggest events in the world of Live Entertainment. Mega International events, Music concerts, Extreme Sports and Mega sporting events have been successfully handled for the last 20 years. Some of the events that we have provided our services for are – Live entertainment events like Rolling Stones, Sting, Mark Knopfler, Roger Waters, Sir Elton John, Yanni at the Taj Mahal, Bryan Adams, Ricky Martin, Sting, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, Aerosmith, Black Eyed Peas, Beyonce, Metallica and Mega sporting events like Champions League Twenty20, Indian Premier League franchises – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions, Hockey World Cup, Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Dew Extreme Tour and many more. With such immense success, this ticket solutions company is already growing into one of the largest e-commerce portals in the country.

If you’re looking for the easiest way to book and buy tickets online for Cricket, Hockey or to watch your favourite artists live in concert, Ticketgenie is your best choice. Ticketgenie.in connects you to a web of world-class events like no other. It provides you with a 360° ticketing solution that includes ticket designing and printing, ticket sales, ticket resale services, marketing and distribution through the portal www.ticketgenie.in and its vast network of offline sales channels and retail partners. In addition to this, for the first time in India, Ticketgenie brings to you two types of ticket validation and entry systems – an e-ticketing solution with a print-at-home option for multiple Live Entertainment events like Campus Rock Idols and Rock’N India festivals along with multiple branding opportunities for event sponsors and associates. For those event promoters who are looking for state-of-the art technology for accreditation purposes, we offer International technology with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification). We also provide other options like Mobile Ticketing, where customers can order, pay for, obtain and validate tickets from any location and at any time using a mobile phone. Print-on Demand ticketing solution – a customized printing technology, is also available. Here, tickets are only printed after an order has been received from our customer. This ticketing solution has some unique features like high security pre-printed base tickets, high speed on-demand printers, re-usable base tickets, with real time reporting.

While providing consumers with an easy to use ticketing portal to select seats and purchase tickets, Ticketgenie also offers various event promoters a platform to enhance their event presence and connect with their customers in a hassle-free environment. Using customized and sophisticated ticketing software, Ticketgenie ensures all its consumers safe and secure purchasing of tickets and transactions on our Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certified Payment Gateway. Net Banking and all major Credit and Debit Cards are accepted.