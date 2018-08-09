Make Your Richmond Trip Memorable By Checking Into Renowned Asteria Inn & Suites

If you are planning a family trip this coming holiday, then beautiful New Richmond city would be the perfect alternative for you. Talking about its geographical location, it is surrounded by striking gardens, wonderful parks, attractive landmarks and infinite tourist attractions. The atmosphere is lovely and inviting and you will feel energetic and happy in this wonderful land. The people in this city are very supportive and friendly. The place is also famous for its great variety of delicious local food.

The great thing is there are many lodging facilities available in the city which provide outstanding accommodation facilities to the travelers and therefore you can easily choose a hotel of your own choice. Most of these hotels have been maintaining their high standards so that the travelers and holidaymakers can have a great staying experience in such places. Positioned in the heart of the city, Asteria Inn & Suites is one of the Best Hotels in New Richmond which provide exceptional accommodation facilities and amenities to the travelers at very reasonable rates.

Consisting of different types of rooms like king room non-smoking, deluxe king room with spa and queen room with two queen beds, this grand lodging property proffers plenty of accommodation options to choose from. All the rooms are elegantly decorated and well-furnished to provide home-like comfort to the guests. These rooms are equipped with many standard amenities and some of them are cable television, refrigerator, microwave, work desk, and telephone with free local calls.

Exceptional facilities like ice machine, vending machine, smoke alarm detector, RV parking, disabled parking, daily housekeeping, and 24 hour reception desk are also provided by the hotel to all its valued guests. It is one of the best hotels of the city which is recommended by even the highly demanding customers. It provides almost all the facilities that are viral to make any stay in the hotel all the more desirable. You will really feel welcomed and pampered in the company of their gracious and friendly staff.

If you have any unanswered question or query in the mind, then you can either call us or drop us a mail. For further details, simply explore our user-friendly website!

Contacts Us:-

New Richmond 1561 Dorset Ln New Richmond, WI 54017

Tel: (715) 246-7829

Website: – www.asterianewrichmond.com