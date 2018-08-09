M.S.Dhonitakes 25% stake in Run Adam

Launches India’s First 360 degree Sports Tech-Ecosystem

Former Indian Captain to be brand ambassador and mentor for Run Adam

Pune, August 7th, 2018: India’s first 360 degree sports Tech-Ecosystem, Run Adam, created with a vision to help realize every sporting dream, was launched by M.S.Dhoni today. The former Indian Cricket Captain has taken 25% stake in his personal capacity in the bootstrapped tech-company and will play a significant and crucial role as mentor and brand ambassador of Run Adam.

Run Adam uses its technology platform to connect athletes with resources, including sponsors, experts, coaches, academies, specialists among others. Designed to be a single-access, tech-enabled platform for sportspersons, Run Adam providesinstant and easy access to resources across the country. Registration on Run Adam is free for the sporting community and is available for download on Google Play store and Apple store.

M.S.Dhoni, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, launched the sports tech-ecosystem and said, “Run Adam will play a significant role in aspiring sportspersons’ life to help achieve their dreams. I have faced challenges during the initial stages of my career and I see Run Adam filling a vacuum. The sports ecosystem will naturally help identify, help and nurture sporting talent early and this can change the destinies of sportspersons as also the future of sports in India. When you help sportspersons achieve their full potential, you propel the sporting quotient of the entire country. My decision to take stake in the company was due to the passion of the team and their vision for sportspersons”.

K. Yeragaselvan, CEO, and MD of Run Adam, said “India is yet to achieve its full potential in sports and this is not because there is a lack of talent in the country. Pursuing sports is expensive in terms of money, time and other sacrifices that one has to make. Most sportspersons are self-funded and often don’t come from affluent backgrounds, and many cannot reach their goal mainly due to lack of access to resources. Run Adam aims to bridge this gap in sports. We are excited and encouraged by the support that a stalwart like M. S. Dhoni has given us. His interest and involvement in Run Adam inspired us to reinforce our vision to bring the country’s sporting ecosystem under one umbrella to help solve the biggest challenges facing sporting talent.”