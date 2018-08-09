Juicy Chemistry now available at Myntra.com

the certified organic skincare brand

Along with their launch of new products, Juicy Chemistry also expanded their online presence by associating with Myntra, the leading e-commerce platform for all things fashion! Juicy Chemistry is a Certified Organic beauty and wellness brand. They have worked with over 350 ingredients to create 100 plus products. Shop for their products on www.myntra.com Up to 20% off

Their products include shampoo, body mist, toning mist, body polishes, lip scrubs, bath salts, facial cleansers, lip scrubs and butter, bath soaps and many more. All of which are made from 100% natural active ingredients.

At Juicy Chemistry, the formulations are carefully created with a blend of essential oils, butters, base oils and botanicals, each serving as a powerful nutrient source for the skin. The USP of the brand is pretty simple: It’s in the brand’s motto; it’s in everything that they do – “simplified skincare”.

From its modest beginnings, Juicy Chemistry has today grown into a global business with happy customers from all over India and 22 other countries. Therefore, Juicy Chemistry is currently focusing on their growth strategy with plans of expansion by launching more exclusive stores in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by the next financial year.

Pamper your skin with products from Juicy chemistry atwww.juicychemistry.com

Also available on Amazon, Nykaa, and That 1 Too

Price Starting from 300 INR

Available At:

Juicy Chemistry Store:

No 106, Ramalingam Road (West), Next to RamalingamSowdeshwari marriage Hall, R.S Puram

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641002

Contact: 096556 63566

Online:

www.juicychemistry.com

www.amazon.in

www.nykaa.com

www.that1too.com

www.myntra.com

About Juicy Chemistry:

Juicy Chemistry was co-founded by Pritesh &Megha Asher in 2014. At Juicy Chemistry, all the products are handmade in small batches every two weeks. As the products do not contain any stabilizers or preservatives, they offer a shelf life of only 6 months.

The concept of Juicy Chemistry revolves around sustainability. As our products do not contain any harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and sulphates, they do not cause harm to waterways, and marine life. Raw materials are sourced in an ethically sound manner from small farms and suppliers. In many cases, most of the ingredients are also organically produced.

Founders Pritesh &Megha Asher Expresses:

Our no-nasty promise is something that we loudly and proudly talk about because our customers deserve nothing less. We chose to go for certification as the words ‘organic’ and ‘natural’ is often misused these days. As we believe in transparency we wanted our customers to also know that we abide by the strict standards required to get a certification, Produce obtained in its purest form, without any preservatives, additives, synthetic oils, or perfumes is at the heart of Juicy Chemistry