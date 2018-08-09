Hollywood’s hottest parents receive amazing gift baskets with luxury items for baby and kids from Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets

Backstage Bag gifts celebrity parents the ultimate welcome baby basket full of new & exciting products including strollers, car seats, personalized gifts and more!

A select few new celebrity parents received a very impressive baby basket thanks to Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets and all of their generous sponsors. These baskets included various products perfect for parents with new babies as well as items for their older children.

Special attention was taken when choosing the right products and sponsors to participate in this exclusive gifting opportunity. Paying attention to the needs of parents and sourcing the most innovative and exciting new products, this basket was sure to please even the most fussy of parents. “This form of marketing is very beneficial to our sponsors. If a celebrity is seen with a sponsors product or tweets about it their sales can go through the roof. This type of exposure is the ultimate goal for all of our sponsors” says Amy Boatwright, owner of Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets.

Pregnancy and Newborn magazine will feature this Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby and Kids basket in their September issue and online. Readers will have the chance to enter and win a basket just like the one the celebrity moms received.

The July 2018 edition Backstage Bags Celebrity Baby Baskets included products from the following amazing sponsors:

ABOUT BACKSTAGE BAG CELEBRITY BABY BASKETS: Backstage Bag produces the most sought after and exclusive Celebrity Baby and Kids baskets for Hollywood’s hottest parents. With over 9 years in the celebrity product placement business, Backstage Bag is the leader in celebrity gifting.

For sponsorship and product inclusion in a future gifting opportunity, please contact Amy Boatwright: amy ( @ ) celebritybabybaskets dot com www.celebritybabybaskets.com

