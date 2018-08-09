Ticketgenie – Sports, Events and Music
‘The English Story App for Kids’ has crossed ‘1000+’ Downloads!

Press Releases Today

2018-09-06

Meetings International proudly announces the commencement of Biocontrol sheduled during September 06,07 2018 at Zurich, Switzerland.The theme of the conference is “Understanding And Improving Crop Cultivation”. The primary conference highlights are Bioremediation innovations, Bioaugmentation, Plant development advancing microorganisms, Agricultural application, Plant security , Crop ailments, Pest administration pros , Biological control innovation , Biological irrigation control specialists.

