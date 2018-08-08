Retinal Vein Occlusion Market 2018 Hefty Growth at a CAGR of 11.2% with Top Industry Players by MRFR till 2023

​​​​​​​Latest Report with Tilted “Retinal Vein Occlusion Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is a common vascular disorder of the retina and one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers. – Outlook till 2023

Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market – Synopsis

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, around 47,135 people were diagnosed with leukemia and out of which 23,564 people died from the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, around 4% of all cancers in the United States is lymphoma, additionally, it is estimated that in 2018, about 74,680 people including both adults and children will be diagnosed with lymphoma and around 19,910 people will die from this. According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of acquiring multiple myeloma in the United States is 1 in 143 that is 0.7%, additionally, it is estimated that in 2018, around 30,770 new cases are likely to be diagnosed and the estimated death toll would be around 12,770.

Glaucoma is a condition where the eye pressure causes damage to the optic nerve. The increasing number of patients with glaucoma is leading the retinal vein occlusion market offering a huge growth opportunity to the market players. Moreover, the growing number of patients affected with lymphoma and multiple myeloma is also fueling the growth of the global retinal vein occlusion market.

Top Players:

Allergan, Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Ellex Medical Lasers

GlaxoSmithKline

IRIDEX Corporation

Novartis

Quantel Medical

And more.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market owing to the increasing prevalence of patients, the presence of major market players, improvement in surgical outcomes, the presence of a strong economic condition, and focus of research institutions on updating technology for new and advanced treatment methods for retinal vein occlusion.

Europe holds the second position in the market owing to increasing support from the government, the presence of huge geriatric population, and high healthcare spending. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 321 billion in 2014, France recorded the second highest level of current health care expenditure of EUR 237 billion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to more number of developing nations present in this region, for instance, countries like India and China. These countries are encouraging the growth of the retinal vein occlusion market.

Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Market – Segments

The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented on the basis of type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion. On the basis of the condition, it is segmented into non-ischemic and ischemic. Based on the diagnosis, it is segmented into optical coherence tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research & academics centers, and others.

