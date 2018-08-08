Pop and EDM Singer GLNNA Releases Her Debut Single “Take The Picture”

For Immediate Release:

Aug 8, 2018: Get ready for the song of the summer, by the EDM POP singer GLNNA who just released her debut single “Take The Picture”. The track has been proudly published on Mulholland Management’s independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Bearing elements of pop and EDM, “Take The Picture” is a track to put GLNNA on the map for 2018 and beyond. GLNNA captivates listeners with her authentic and re-creative pop music style.

While boasting a captivating, innovative rhythm and unique, yet instinctive melody lines, it shows prominent vocals as one of its chief charms and is therefore a revisiting of traditional electronica more than it is a hardcore house music track. “Take The Picture” by GLNNA has a thumping, pulsating, deep house track well-suited to this century, thrumming with the verve and energy of the youth of today and is now available on on ALL streaming platforms.

The track is already turning heads around the music-listening world, and especially in locales where lovers of dance rule the night. GLNNA is also notable for her outrageous, highly inventive and superlatively creative stage presence, marked by postmodern fashion designs. Simply plunge into her amazing music and forget all about your worries.

About:

“Take The Picture” by GLNNA released by Mulholland records is available at

https://soundcloud.com/glnna/take-the-picture/s-i9xmX

http://open.spotify.com/track/2OeW17tL03gF7s3Hym5tiP

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/take-the-picture-single/1420228552?ls=1&app=itunes

Contact Details:

Brandon Gordon: Bgtshows@gmail.com

Remi Barlowe: Remington.Taylor.B@gmail.com

###