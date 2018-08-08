Tire Chemicals Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2026
Smart Polymers Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2026
Biomedical Textiles Market by Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2024
Non – Metallic Minerals Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2024
Roof Insulation Market In-depth Research Report and End-User Analysis By 2016 – 2024

Press Releases Today

Mufti launches footwear in India

Lifestyle

Mufti, renowned as a men’s fashion wear brand now forays into men’s footwear to complete the dress code for Indian fashion enthusiasts.

Mufti was launched in 1998 by Mr. Kamal Khushlani (CMD, Mufti)to provide an alternative dressing solution, that didn’t conform to the ‘uniform’ codes of mainstream fashion. “To provide a holistic lifestyle dressing solution, Mufti has launched footwear with the same ethos to provide an alternative choice which is young, casual yet comfortable”, he says.

Since its inception, Mufti has evolved as a brand that offered casual wear, strongest in the shirt and denim categories; to one that now offers a range of T-shirts, shorts, joggers, outerwear, blazers and accessories. An established fashion brand for the past 20 years, Mufti is all set to replicate its success in the footwear segment.

Crafted for style with great comfort, Mufti’s footwear collection is available at all Mufti outlets.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.