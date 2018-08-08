Guarana Seed Extract Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Guarana being the best substitute for caffeine is expected to create a huge demand over the forecast period because of its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to increase the demand for the energy drinks application segment in the global Guarana market.

The market is showing apparent potential in the mentioned forecasting period. Guarana seed extract is the gathering of vital crude mixes from extraction of various parts of Guarana seed, which is extracted by using ethanol as solvent.

The way of life of the global urban population is fast-paced compared to that of the rural population. The urban population is more health aware, which is a major issue causing a shift in leaning towards natural ingredient-based energy drinks and fruit juices. Increasing health worries among consumers and shifting inclination towards extra healthy dietary supplements are factors expected to considerably increase demand for Guarana in the near future.

The global Guarana market is expected to register a major value over the forecast period owing to increasing per capita energy drinks consumption worldwide. The health and wellness trend is also anticipated to support the global Guarana market and encourage companies to innovate across the supply chain in order to enhance the nutritional profile of Guarana.

The Global Guarana seed extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel and region type. It is segmented on the basis of its form into powder and liquid. Among these form segment powder segment is expected to contribute more than half of the market share and expected to grow at higher pace. On the basis of distribution channel it includes health stores, drug stores, online retailing and other (direct selling) distribution channels. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and others. Geographically the global Guarana seed extract industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Latin America has developed as the most dominant region in global Guarana seed extract market followed by Europe and North America.

Some of the major companies dominating the marketNutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Mountain Rose Herbs, Xi’an Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Indena S.p.A, and others.

