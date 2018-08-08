Global Holographic Imaging Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“ Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the major driver for the growth of holographic imaging market.”

Indore, July 2018: Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the Global holographic imaging market. According to the OMR analysis, the Global holographic imaging market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global holographic imaging market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The Global Holographic Imaging Market is segmented on the basis product type, application, end users, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“The Global Holographic Imaging Market on the basis of application is bifurcated as medical imaging, medical education and biomedical research. The holographic imaging technology has increasingly been used in medical imaging by the surgeons, physicians, and doctors. This technique is used in a broad range of medical applications such as X-Ray holography; endoscopic holography; internal hologram recording endoscope; external hologram recording endoscope; holography in ophthalmology; holography in dentistry; holography in otology; and others. Multiplexed holography is a technique that has been widely used for displaying 3D tomographic medical data. The hologram of the objects is made by using photographically scaled images of that object. This technique enables producing a holographic image of size different than that of original size.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high adoption of the technology in research laboratories and academic centers in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. APAC market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the region.

The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.”

