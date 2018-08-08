Dairy Enzymes Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

Dairy enzymes have witnessed high demand from the food science applications during the development of biotech products, which find extensive adoption among several industrial sectors associated with the field of biotechnology. Additionally, dairy enzymes have been traditionally employed in the dairy industry, either as coagulants for cheese production or as bio protectors to enhance shelf life & safety of dairy products. These insights are acquired from the report, titled “Dairy Enzymes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2026”, added to the exhaustive repository of XploreMR.

Dairy Enzymes Gaining Traction as Key to Sustainability

Higher processing efficiency, lower environmental impacts, and reduced cost of production are key attributes of dairy enzymes, which have driven their adoption in recent years. Key stakeholders in the dairy enzymes market, including Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Novozymes, and DSM, have been focusing on the development of advanced dairy enzymes. This is expected to augment the sustainability quotient apropos of dairy products at consumer as well as retail level. Continued freshness, coupled with increased shelf-life of products imparted by dairy enzymes have resulted in reduced wastage, thereby complementing sustainability.

With increasing importance of enzymes in the dairy industry, which in turn has caught attention of relevant regulatory associations across industrialized countries. Various dairy enzymes have been designated “Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). For example, thermolysin enzyme has been recently designated GRAS, and is intended for application in dairy products for improving their taste, digestibility, and protein solubility.

Dairy Enzymes Market: Growth Complemented by Manufacturers’ Focus on Lactose-free Dairy Enzymes Development

A paradigm shift has been observed in the dairy enzymes market toward the development of novel enzymes for use in lactose-free dairy products. Rising number of lactose-intolerant consumers across the globe is a key factor behind the change in perception & focus on innovation. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has estimated nearly 70 percent of the global population affected by lactose malabsorption. Asia and Africa represent higher occupancy of lactose intolerant individuals, whereas the U.S. represents a relatively lower prevalence.

Recognizing the upward trend of healthy food consumption, and rising consumer awareness with regard to digestive health, key manufacturers have been developing innovative dairy enzymes. These enzymes significantly facilitate production capacity and efficiency enhancement, thereby allowing the dairy product manufacturers in catering rising need for lactose-free dairy products such as milk. Additionally, manufacturers’ focus on enhancement of their enzyme offerings – applicable in cheese & yogurt production, will continue to augur well for growth of the dairy enzymes market.

Optimization in the dairy production facilities continues to be a key focus area among several manufacturers, as they constantly make investments in the development of dairy enzymes. Accelerating the rate of production, along with quality enhancements, is the primary agenda behind these investments. Enzymes developed particularly for dairy products offer exceptional flavor and texture along with enhanced freshness. Reduced whey bitterness, and trouble-free, facilitated, ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing are key attributes of dairy enzymes that will continue to drive their market growth in the foreseeable future.

