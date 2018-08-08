Conjugate Vaccine Market, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018

Market Scenario

Conjugate Vaccines are formed by covalently bonding a weak antigen to the strong antigen. This is done to boost the hosts’ immunological response. The poor antigen is a polysaccharide that is attached to the strong protein antigen. The major drivers for the growth of the global conjugate vaccine market are initiatives taken by the government, advancement in the vaccine formulation, and prevention of major infectious diseases, for instance meningitis and others. Furthermore, increasing investments by the companies in research & development, rising focus on immunization programs, and growing demand for vaccination expected to boost the growth of the market over the review period. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in children and rising number of awareness programs to promote vaccination will drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The strength or effectiveness of conjugate vaccines needs to improve, which may hamper the growth of the market.

The global conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players in the Global Conjugate vaccines Market

Some of the key players in this market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Fablife. (India), SutroVax Inc.(U.S), Sanofi Pasteur SA.(France), Pfizer (U.S), Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China), IDT Biologics GmbH, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (India), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Bavarian Nordic(U.S).

Segments

The global Conjugate vaccine is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end users. On the basis type it is segmented into Haemophilus B, monovalent, multivalent, others. On the basis of indication, it is segmented into Influenza, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, others. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pediatrics and adults.

Regional Analysis of the Global Conjugate vaccines Market

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America dominates the largest market due to a significant use of the vaccine for preventing diseases and favorable conditions for research and development.

Europe is the second largest Conjugate Vaccines market in the globe followed by Asia Pacific. In Europe availability of funds for research and development activities and growing emphasis on research for prevention measures of diseases is increasing. Whereas, Asia Pacific shows the fastest growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases. Developing countries in this region are emphasizing research on diseases caused to children’s and preventive measures for treating them. Mainly, India and China are expected to be an emerging and the fastest growing market due to the increasing population and prevalence of diseases.

The Middle East & Africa owns the lowest market in the global conjugate vaccines market due to less availability medical facilities.

