Commercial Greenhouse Market by Equipment, Type, Region – 2023

Commercial greenhouses are customizable greenhouses that feature a different options and configurations and are designed to produce an ideal growing environment, which supplies to the requirement of the plants. The market is showing good growth in the upcoming period. These greenhouses are available as free-standing greenhouses or gutter connected bays and are compatible with a variety of natural ventilation options as well as HAF fans, exhaust fans and cooling pads.

Heating systems are one of the important requirements for the good production of plants in commercial greenhouses. Greenhouses use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating of greenhouse during cold conditions. Glass greenhouses are chosen for traditional glazing because of its permeance and beauty. However, glass is one of the least efficient materials for retaining heat due to its high transfer rate, as it allows the cold temperature to transfer easily and has poor insulating characteristics.

Higher crops by the commercial greenhouses when compared to the traditional agriculture, Lack of arable land and unfavourable weather conditions for traditional agriculture, demand for the rooftop farming, rising population, increasing demand for the fresh fruits and vegetables, urbanisation and also demand for the flowers and ornamentals are expected to drive the market of Commercial greenhouse market. However, High investment is major restraint for the development of the Commercial greenhouse market.

The Commercial greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of equipment, type, crop, and by region. On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into heating systems, cooling systems and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into glass greenhouse, plastic greenhouse and others. On the basis of crop type, the market has been segmented into fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops and others crops. On the basis of region, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle east and Africa. In 2016, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for commercial greenhouse. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR for commercial greenhouse during the forecast period 2016-2021. Among the equipment used in commercial greenhouse, heating system accounted for the largest market share, followed by cooling systems, in 2016. On the basis of the type, Glass greenhouse led the largest market share. In Crops, Fruits & Vegetables accounted for the maximum market share in 2016.

Market Segmentation:

· Equipment

· Type

· Crop type

Strategic Analysis

· PESTLE analysis

· Porter’s Five analysis

The top players in the Global Commercial Greenhouse market include Richel Group SA (France), Certhon (U.S.), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (U.S), Logiqs (The Netherlands), Lumigrow (U.S.), Keder Greenhouse (UK), Agra Tech, Inc (U.S.), Hort Americas, LLC (U.S.), Rough Brothers Inc. (U.S.), and Heliospectra AB (Sweden). Most of these companies have been exploring new regions through agreements & contracts across the world, to give a competitive advantage through combined synergies. LumiGrow is the one of the important company in making business in the commercial greenhouse market. It increases its customers with partnership agreement and contracts.

