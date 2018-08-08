Colonoscopy Device Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Colonoscopy Device Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Colonoscopy Device Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Colonoscopy Device.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Colonoscopy Device Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Colonoscopy Device Market are KARL STORZ, OLYMPUS, Endomed Systems, NA-MED, Boston Scientific, Avantis Medical Systems, HOYA Group, Getinge Group and Others. According to report the global colonoscopy device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Coloscopy devices are used to examine of the distal part of the small bowel and the large bowel with a CCD camera or a fiber optic camera on a flexible tube passed through the anus. A visual diagnosis is provided that helps for biopsy or elimination of suspected colorectal cancer lesions. Colonoscopy is the screening test for colorectal cancer.

The component used in coloscopy devices includes colonoscope, visualization systems and others. Colonoscope is expected to be the largest market share during the forecast period. The coloscope is the thin component that helps to diagnose colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, diverticular disease, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. These device used in hospital, diagnostic center and clinic for undergoing procedure. Among the end user hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers accounted for the majority of share in the coming years.

Rise in disease and death from chronic diseases such as rectal cancer, colon cancer, and GI bleeding-related disorders has increased frequency of diagnostic screening procedures of intestinal diseases. Thus increasing incidences of intestinal disorders such as colon cancer, GI hemorrhage, ulceration, and polyps worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the effects of colon disorders among the people is expected to fuel the growth of the colonoscopy devices market worldwide in the coming years. On the other hand, risk associated with procedure and lack of skilled professional is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for colonoscopy device. Rising incidences of colorectal cancer and other colon related diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market in the North America. Furthermore, growing adoption of colposcopies in emerging countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the growth in Asia-Pacific region.

The new product launch and innovation is the key strategy of leading player in this market. For instance in 2017 launch of two new products for advanced endoscopic platform which include ClutchCutter and FlushKnife devices by Fujifilm Holdings.

Segment Covered

The report on global colonoscopy device market covers segments such as, component and end-user. On the basis of component the global colonoscopy device market is categorized into colonoscope, visualization systems and others. On the basis of end-user the global colonoscopy device market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global colonoscopy device market such as, Fujifilm Holdings, KARL STORZ, OLYMPUS, Endomed Systems, NA-MED, Boston Scientific, Avantis Medical Systems, HOYA Group, Getinge Group and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global colonoscopy device market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of colonoscopy device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the colonoscopy device market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the colonoscopy device market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

