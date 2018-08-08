Cloud ERP Market Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation by forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The cloud enterprise resource planning market is increasing at a fast pace due to advancement in technology and internet of things. The cloud ERP market has numerous advantages which includes cloud ERP being cheaper up front, stable and easy to use. The cloud software is hosted on the vendor’s servers and accessed through a web browser. Growing organizations that want to use ERP as a multi-tiered strategy, cloud ERP is now a compelling option. Two key reasons to consider the cloud as a vital solution include: lower capital expenditures and a significant decrease on IT cost.

The global Cloud ERP market is expected to grow approximately at USD 28 Billion by 2022, at approx. 8% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

The Cloud ERP Market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, vertical and organization size. By deployment type segment consists of public, private and hybrid. A public cloud is one based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as applications and storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Public cloud services may be free or offered on a pay-per-usage model.

Major Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Infor (U.S.)

Ramco Systems (India)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Sage Group Plc. (U.K.)

Netsuite Inc. (U.S.)

otvs S.A. (Brazil)

Syspro (South Africa)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of transport predictive analytics market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the cloud ERP market, due to the presence of large number of cloud ERP solution vendors and early innovative technology adopters across the U.S. and Canada.

Asia-Pacific includes emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India, which are rapidly transforming into business hubs with the regional expansion of global enterprises and the emergence of large number of small and medium enterprises.

Study Objectives of Cloud ERP Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cloud ERP market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the cloud ERP market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of deployment type, organization size and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cloud ERP market.

Segments:

Cloud ERP Market for segment on the basis of deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Cloud ERP Market by Deployment Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Cloud ERP Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Cloud ERP Market by Vertical:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Intended Audience:

Cloud service providers

Investors and consultants

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Automotive Sector

